Colorado Four-Star Recruiting Target Dewey Young Announces Commitment Date

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have strengthened the offensive line future after landing commitments from three-star interior offensive lineman Boogie Talib in addition to three-star offensive tackles Li’Marcus Jones, Coderro McDaniel, and Zaquan Linton.

With four offensive linemen already committed for next year’s class, the Buffaloes are hoping to land one more as they are currently in the mix for another offensive tackle.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Tackle Dewey Young

The offensive tackle Colorado is hoping to land next for the 2027 class is four-star Dewey Young out of Kalamazoo Central in Michigan, per Greg Smith of rivals.

According to Smith, Young has narrowed down his list of schools to a final four of Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Colorado and is set to reveal his commitment on July 6.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Colorado has been on me heavily since spring of my sophomore year. The relationships I have built with the whole staff has been amazing. Coach Prime is a real coach who cares about his players and wants what’s best for you. They have treated me like family since my first ever visit,” Young told Smith.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As an offensive tackle, Young is a solid overall prospect who could develop into a solid contributor at the college level. Young has a great frame that should work well when he makes the jump following his senior season.

Young stands at 6-4 and 325 pounds, which is a great place to be for him at this point, with the opportunity to have another season in high school as well as get stronger in a college strength program.

On tape, Young consistently showcased an aggressive playstyle where he controlled his defender, often pancaking him, which created lanes for his running backs and gave his quarterback plenty of time to throw. Young also showed the ability to pass protect effectively with zero sacks allowed in his 2025 campaign.

As a potential commit for Colorado, Young would be a great addition to the Buffaloes' offensive line with his ability to dominate in the run game in addition to being very consistent in pass protection.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Chances At Landing Dewey Young

Like most recruiting battles, there is no guarantee that any school will for sure land a player before he officially commits, but Smith does believe Colorado has a good chance to land Young to add more depth to the 2027 class.

The relationship that Sanders has built over time with Young could play a crucial role in this process. With Colorado competing with schools like Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech, the relationship piece that Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have in their favor could put Colorado over the top and land their fifth offensive lineman of the 2027 class.

The Buffaloes have 18 commitments currently in their recruiting class, and On3 ranks Colorado's class as the No. 4 group in the Big 12. Compared to the rest of the country, Sanders and company rank No. 42 for the class of 2027.

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