Colorado Four-Star Recruiting Target Dewey Young Announces Commitment Date
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Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have strengthened the offensive line future after landing commitments from three-star interior offensive lineman Boogie Talib in addition to three-star offensive tackles Li’Marcus Jones, Coderro McDaniel, and Zaquan Linton.
With four offensive linemen already committed for next year’s class, the Buffaloes are hoping to land one more as they are currently in the mix for another offensive tackle.
Offensive Tackle Dewey Young
The offensive tackle Colorado is hoping to land next for the 2027 class is four-star Dewey Young out of Kalamazoo Central in Michigan, per Greg Smith of rivals.
According to Smith, Young has narrowed down his list of schools to a final four of Georgia, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and Colorado and is set to reveal his commitment on July 6.
“Colorado has been on me heavily since spring of my sophomore year. The relationships I have built with the whole staff has been amazing. Coach Prime is a real coach who cares about his players and wants what’s best for you. They have treated me like family since my first ever visit,” Young told Smith.
As an offensive tackle, Young is a solid overall prospect who could develop into a solid contributor at the college level. Young has a great frame that should work well when he makes the jump following his senior season.
Young stands at 6-4 and 325 pounds, which is a great place to be for him at this point, with the opportunity to have another season in high school as well as get stronger in a college strength program.
On tape, Young consistently showcased an aggressive playstyle where he controlled his defender, often pancaking him, which created lanes for his running backs and gave his quarterback plenty of time to throw. Young also showed the ability to pass protect effectively with zero sacks allowed in his 2025 campaign.
As a potential commit for Colorado, Young would be a great addition to the Buffaloes' offensive line with his ability to dominate in the run game in addition to being very consistent in pass protection.
Colorado’s Chances At Landing Dewey Young
Like most recruiting battles, there is no guarantee that any school will for sure land a player before he officially commits, but Smith does believe Colorado has a good chance to land Young to add more depth to the 2027 class.
The relationship that Sanders has built over time with Young could play a crucial role in this process. With Colorado competing with schools like Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech, the relationship piece that Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have in their favor could put Colorado over the top and land their fifth offensive lineman of the 2027 class.
The Buffaloes have 18 commitments currently in their recruiting class, and On3 ranks Colorado's class as the No. 4 group in the Big 12. Compared to the rest of the country, Sanders and company rank No. 42 for the class of 2027.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94