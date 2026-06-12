Deion Sanders' Coaches Ranking Shows Doubt in 'Coach Prime'

Heading into the 2026 season, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have a chance to silence the critics and show the college football world that they can compete even in a tough conference like the Big 12.

To become more competitive in the Big 12, Sanders’ ability to continue to improve as a coach will play a critical role, in addition to seeing improvement from the roster and the rest of the coaching staff.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Where Deion Sanders Ranks In The FBS

The Sporting News’ Bill Bender ranked all college football coaches 1-138 ahead of next season, and Sanders came in at No. 54, 39 spots lower than he ranked a year ago.

Bender's ranking of "Coach Prime" does seem to indicate that there are questions Sanders must answer. While Sanders has been unable to lead Colorado to consistent success, the Buffs should have a few opportunities to pick up crucial wins in 2026.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In Bender’s rankings, the Buffaloes’ opponents and their coaches are all over. For reference, Sanders would place seventh on the list:

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech - No. 19

Willie Fritz, Houston - No. 27

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State - No. 30

Brent Key, Georgia Tech - No. 32

Eric Morris, Oklahoma State, No. 34

David Braun, Northwestern - No. 43

Dave Aranda, Baylor - No. 55

Scott Scatterfield, Cincinnati - No. 60

Scott Frost, UCF - No. 63

Morgan Scalley, Utah - No. 66

Collin Klein, Kansas State - No. 69

On Colorado’s 2026 schedule, it is very clear that the Buffaloes have to compete against several great teams that also have great coaches. Next season, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes do have a tough test, but the interesting part is that Colorado also appears to have games against coaches who are on the hot seat, like Aranda at Baylor, and coaches who have not been in a head coach role before, like Scalley at Utah.

With games like that on the schedule, Colorado has an opportunity to use experience to their advantage with the addition of Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator and Chris Marve as defensive coordinator, who have both coached for multiple seasons in the top conferences of college football.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Two Key Transfers Who Could Help Deion Sanders In 2026

Through Sanders’s time with the Buffaloes, he has struggled to find consistent success, but was able to lead Colorado to a bowl game appearance in 2024 as he led them to a 9-4 record. However, in terms of overall record under Sanders, the Buffaloes have gone 16-21, which is something that Coach Prime and Colorado will be looking to improve.

Coach Prime added great talent on both sides of the ball, but two additions have really stood out during spring practice. On offense, it is San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero, and on defense, it is Notre Dame transfer cornerback Cree Thomas.

At receiver, Scudero has built great chemistry with redshirt freshman quarterback Julain Lewis throughout the spring, which could be a big deal as the duo continues to adapt to Marion’s offense. Last season, Scudero led college football in receiving as he recorded 1,297 receiving yards from the slot.

In Marion’s offense, there is a big emphasis on getting the ball out in space to playmakers to put defenses in tough situations. With that in mind, Scudero and Lewis could establish a great connection with the solid speed, precise route running, and consistent hands that Scudero brings to the table. If Scudero and Lewis can get on the same page in Marion’s offense, Scudero has the potential to be Colorado’s top option, but also one of the best receivers in the Big 12.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the cornerback position, Thomas has also had a very impressive spring as he has intercepted several passes and emerged as Colorado’s top corner. Last season with Notre Dame, Thomas did not play a whole lot as he played in just three games, but he did show promise as he recorded one tackle and one pass breakup. Standing at 6-1 and 190 pounds, Thomas has the frame to be a great corner, and this spring he has demonstrated that.

Throughout the spring, Marve has begun to instill his defense with the emphasis on physicality, violence, aggression, and versatility across the board, which seems to be working very well for Thomas. After the spring, it seems that Thomas should be able to make a major impact with his ability to make plays on the ball consistently and shut down opposing receivers.

As Thomas continues to develop, he could become Colorado's most impactful defender and may have the ability to completely take over entire games and change the course of the Buffaloes' season in the Big 12.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With Scudero and Thomas, in addition to other transfers, it appears that Sanders now has players he can lean on to be successful because they have shown the ability to be productive and have been able to develop well during the spring.

Thomas could be a big help for Sanders, especially because Coach Prime once again has a corner who could be a shutdown player and completely change how offenses attack Colorado, which is a major reason why Travis Hunter was so impactful when he was playing for Sanders and the Buffaloes.

So, heading into next season, with the revamped coaching staff and much-improved roster, Sanders may now have an opportunity to lead Colorado to another winning season and potentially fit to become a fierce Big 12 contender.

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