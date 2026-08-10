Colorado Buffaloes' Freshmen Rankings Snub Shows Potential Concerning Trend

While the Colorado Buffaloes have seemingly ramped up their recruiting efforts in the class of 2027, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes' newest freshman class is not receiving much in the form of national recognition.

Colorado Buffaloes Roster Construction

The Buffs roster in 2026 was built primarily through the transfer portal with new additions like wide receiver DeAndre Moore, running back Damian Henderson, as well as defensive linemen Lamont Lester and Toby Anene expected to contribute in the fall. Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to start and lead the offense, but Colorado doesn't seem to have a pressing need for any true freshmen to fill.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In ESPN's Billy Tucker's rankings of the top freshmen in college football, Colorado did not have a single player crack the top 10 in the Big 12. While most programs don't rely on true freshmen as key contributors, top teams in the conference like Texas Tech and BYU had multiple freshmen on ESPN's top 10.

On the other hand, West Virginia safety Matt Sieg and offensive tackle Kevin Brown made the cut. The Mountaineers took a pretty different approach than the Buffaloes did under new coach Rich Rodriguez.

Colorado is increasing its presence on the recruiting trail, in part thanks to new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, but that impact may not be felt until the 2027 season.

Any Reason for Concern for the Colorado Buffaloes?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado may not necessarily rely on any true freshmen during the 2026 season, there is some cause for concern if no members of the 2026 recruiting class make an early impact. Positions like offensive line may take more time to develop than others, but the top teams in the Big 12 and the rest of the country have freshmen that can push the roster.

Miami freshman receiver Malachi Toney and Oregon freshman cornerback Brandon Finney were two stars of the College Football Playoff a season ago, and both the Hurricanes and the Ducks already built talented rosters before their respective arrivals.

The Buffaloes' highest-rated freshmen from the class of 2026 include EDGE Domata Peko Jr., linebacker Carson Crawford, and safety Preston Ashley. While a starting role feels unlikely for any true freshman on the Colorado roster, could Ashley push his way into the defensive back rotation?

Sanders and his coaching staff were thorough in the portal, bringing in a haul of defensive backs like Naeten Mitchell, Jah Jah Boyd, Randon Fontenette, and Cree Thomas, to name a few. With more experience already on the team, freshmen defensive backs like Ashley or Braylon Edwards have an uphill climb to seeing the field early.

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There may be some opportunities on special teams, but transfer defensive back Boo Carter figures to be one of the Buffs' primary returners after excelling in the same role with Tennessee.

While the lack of true freshman making noise in 2026 may be cause for concern, the real question is how Colorado's 2027 recruiting class will fare upon arriving on campus.

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