Colorado Fans Will Love DeKalon Taylor's Comments on the Buffaloes' New Culture

Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor is one of the few returning contributors from the 2025 season able to give his perspective on how the program has changed in only one offseason under coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as well as defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

DeKalon Taylor's Culture Comments

Taylor spoke to the media after Wednesday's fall camp practice, and the Colorado running back revealed his thoughts on the differences between the current Buffs team compared to last season.

“The culture itself has changed. We’re a lot more disciplined than we were last year," said Taylor.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An influx of new transfers has likely helped change the culture as well. Colorado receiver Danny Scudero led the FBS in receiving yards at San Jose State in 2025, and he arrives in Boulder with expectations of performing at the Power Four level. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis has an opportunity to prove himself and his development after seeing the field in limited action as a true freshman.

Motivation can only take a team so far, but Taylor's comments seem to imply that things are in fact different in Boulder. If the culture at Colorado is more disciplined, can it lead to more Buffaloes wins in the fall?

Colorado finished with a 3-9 record in 2025, and oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook don't expect much of an improvement. The Buffaloes' projected win total is set at 4.5 games, according to FanDuel, meaning the latest betting odds do not predict Sanders and company to reach a bowl game in 2026.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeKalon Taylor on Colorado's Offense

Alongside Taylor is Colorado running back Micah Welch as two key returners in the Buffaloes' backfield. In addition, the team brought in two transfers from Sacramento State along with Marion in Damian Henderson and JaQuail Smith.

Their familiarity with Marion's system might give Henderson and Smith a leg up, but Taylor appears to be loving the new scheme. Taylor shared his thoughts on Marion's offense as well as the Buffaloes offensive line after Wednesday's practice.

“You can’t lose with the scheme, that’s just how I feel about it. The O-line, phenomenal, phenomenal O-line. I can’t even describe how good they are," Taylor said.

The exact starting combination of Colorado's starting offensive line remains to be seen, but the Buffaloes have a number of pieces to rotate with, including Larry Johnson III, Sean Kinney, Demetrius Hunter, Yahya Attia, and more.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Taylor finished the year with 19 carries for 83 yards. He made his mark in the passing game out of the backfield, catching 10 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns. Can the former Incarnate Word transfer increase his production in 2026?

While a strong offensive line obviously excites a running back like Taylor, the Buffaloes would also benefit greatly from an offensive line able to give a young quarterback like Lewis a clean pocket. Lewis showed off some of his mobility as a true freshman, but the more time Lewis has to operate the better.

If Taylor is right about Colorado's new culture as well as the new offensive scheme, the Buffaloes could be one of the bigger surprises in the Big 12 this fall.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.