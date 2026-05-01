Colorado Buffaloes Gain Momentum With JUCO Defensive Line Transfer

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted an official visit for JUCO transfer defensive tackle prospect Malachi Brown on April 30, offering him a scholarship on the same day.

The Buffaloes’ pursuit of Brown appears to be the first step in unfolding a plan to rebuild the defensive line that coach Dante’ Carter hinted at in early April.

Defensive Line Recruit Malachi Brown's Background

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown played one season for the JUCO Monterey Peninsula Lobos, appearing in nine games on the defensive line.

In that span, Brown recorded 36 tackles, 14 of which were unassisted, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. While he failed to get to the quarterback, Brown was an excellent run stuffer, often hitting running backs in the backfield. His film also shows excellent pursuit of the ball carrier. Brown doesn’t give up on a play, something coach Deion Sanders would love to see on his defense in Boulder.

Brown sports an impressive frame, standing 6-2 and weighing 315 pounds. He towered over most players at the JUCO level, and in terms of weight, he would be the Buffaloes’ third-heaviest defensive tackle if they can land a commitment from him.

He moves well for his size, though, as is seen in his pursuit. He has plus stamina, meaning he wouldn’t likely need to complete any sort of physical transformation upon his arrival at CU.

Colorado’s Competition to Recruit Malachi Brown

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles for yardage during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado is competing against eight other Division I programs for Brown’s commitment as it currently stands, six of which hail from the FBS level.

Brown has received offers from the West Georgia Wolves and Delaware State Hornets of the FCS, as well as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Georgia State Panthers, Nevada Wolfpack and Oregon State Beavers of the FBS. However, Colorado’s primary competition will be against its two other Power Four offers, both of which come from within the Big 12.

Brown officially visited and received an offer from the Kansas State Wildcats on April 15. Shortly after, on April 22, he took an official visit to Lawrence, Kansas, where he received a scholarship offer from the Kansas Jayhawks.

Right now, Kansas appears to hold the slight advantage over Kansas State, due to the fact that it currently has no other incoming defensive tackles in this year’s class, and Brown would, therefore, not have as much competition to face.

But after his visit to Colorado, it’s likely the Buffaloes are near or at the top of Brown’s school interests.

Colorado’s Plan to Rebuild the Defensive Line

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s defensive line was decimated by a combination of outgoing talent to the NFL and to the transfer portal this past offseason. The only returning player from the 2025 unit is Quency Wiggins, who the Buffaloes have had to move from the edge to the interior due to their lack of depth.

All of this has taken place while Colorado is implementing a new defensive line coach in Carter. Coach Prime and his staff did what they could to bring in a talented new unit through the transfer portal for Carter to start his time in the role, but they left a good amount to be desired.

When facing this issue, though, Carter didn’t bat an eye. During his press conference on April 3, Carter was asked about the lack of depth in the room and if Colorado had plans to bring in any additional help in the late stages of the transfer portal and recruiting trail.

His response seemed to hint at a plan that the Buffaloes have behind the scenes to address the issue.

“Y’all wait and see in the fall, you’ll see what’s up with that,” said Carter as he smiled and nodded.

It appears Brown may be the first step in Colorado’s defensive line reconstruction project this offseason.

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