Colorado Buffaloes Reshape Defensive Line With Latest Transfer Portal Move

On Saturday, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes landed an intriguing transfer portal commitment from a JUCO pass rush recruit.

Transfer EDGE Sam Gadie joined the Buffs by way of Monroe University as they look to rebuild their defensive line for the future.

Transfer EDGE Sam Gadie’s Career

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Gadie played his high school ball at Trenton Central High School in Trenton, New Jersey. He split time as a pass rusher and coverage linebacker, tallying over 70 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions as a senior.

Despite that production, he was underrecruited, receiving no star ratings from any major recruiting sites.

Gadie joined the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their 2022 recruiting class, but struggled to see the field in his three seasons with the team.

He redshirted and transferred to Monroe University, a junior college in New Rochelle, New York. He saw the field more at Monroe, but still not as much as he’d expected. Gadie appeared in six games, recording 13 tackles, eight of which were unassisted.

Gadie entered the portal and flew under the radar the same way as in high school, going unrated on all major recruiting sites. Late in the portal cycle, he announced his commitment to Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

What EDGE Sam Gadie’s Commitment Means for the Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) and defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) reach for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite the many questions that exist surrounding Gadie and his lack of recorded stats at the college level, his commitment is still huge for a needy Buffs team.

Colorado took a number of hits to its pass-rushing depth throughout the offseason.

First of all, the coaching staff looks almost entirely different. The program's 2025 defensive line coach, Domata Peko, left the Buffaloes late in the process of the coaching carousel, taking a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. This is in addition to the Buffs relieving assistant defensive line coach Warren Sapp of his duties earlier in the offseason.

Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) talks to assistant coach Domata Peko during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

It could be as a result of this and potentially as a result of disappointment in their production in 2025 that many players in the position group elected to leave Boulder during the offseason. Quency Wiggins is the only returning player from last season’s pass-rushing group, with other starters such as Keaten Wade, Arden Walker, Anquin Barnes and Amari McNeil departing for the NFL Draft.

While the Buffaloes brought in five defensive linemen in the transfer portal and two from the high school recruiting trail, as well as shifting linebacker Kylan Salter to edge rusher to add some more depth to the competition, there is very little proven talent in the room.

In a situation like this, depth is optimal. Any additional players added to such an unsure room add competition and potential for contribution.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The story has been told time and again: an overlooked player finds the right system and thrives on the field. As for Gadie, he has the potential to fit that mold. Standing 6-3, 215 lbs, he has the frame of an agile pass rusher, and with the proper strength training, he could develop the ability to compete with Big 12 offensive linemen.

Given the versatility he displayed in his high school days, Coach Prime and his staff have the option of tapping back into that versatility if they find a better position for Gadie to fit into.

Either way, the commitment means more options opened up for the Buffaloes and potentially a bright future for Gadie in Boulder.