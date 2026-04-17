Get To Know Deion Sanders' Newest Running Backs Coach, Johnnie Mack

The Colorado Buffaloes promoted Johnnie Mack to running backs coach this offseason. Colorado Football’s YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes look at Mack coaching up his unit during Buffs spring ball.

Colorado Promotes Johnnie Mack to Running Backs Coach

Johnnie Mack- Lakeland High School Tuesday October 12 1999 in Lakeland.ERNST PETERS/THE LEDGER. | Ernst Peters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the video, Mack introduced himself and talked about the excitement he has for this opportunity. He was an offensive analyst for Colorado in 2025.

“I’m excited. I’m going to work my butt off and just to show that I do belong and I am the guy for the job,” Mack said. “I’m going to have fun with it and I’m just going to continue to grow, continue to learn, and just put my best foot forward.”

Johnnie Mack played his college football as a running back for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the early 2000’s. Mack had 636 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns for Texas Tech in 2003 and 2004 was also their primary kick returner.

After his playing days were over, Mack got into coaching. He’s had numerous coaching stops on his journey. Before Colorado, he was at Southeastern University starting in 2020. Mack bounced around from different coaching roles there on offense, special teams, and strength and conditioning before coming to Boulder.

Prior to Southeastern, Mack was with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors as a quality control coach and wide receivers coach. Before Hawaii, he was with Houston Baptist, North Texas, SMU, and East Central.

Coaching Under Deion Sanders

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Something that Mack has always wanted to do was work with Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“My goal was one day, I told myself ‘One day, I want to work for Coach Prime’ and I just kept manifesting until the opportunity came,” Mack said. “Having the opportunity to work for Coach Prime and work for Coach (Marshall) Faulk, it’s every kid’s dream. He didn’t just teach me the game of football, but he also taught me the game of life.”

In addition to being on “Coach Prime’s” staff in 2025, Mack was also coaching under Marshall Faulk. Faulk was Colorado’s running backs coach last season. He accepted the head coach job with the Southern Jaguars this offseason, opening the door for Mack.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marshall Faulk is one of the greatest running backs in football history. He played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams from 1994-2005. Faulk rushed for 12,279 yards and 100 touchdowns. He was named First-team All-Pro three times, a Pro Bowler seven times, the 2000 AP NFL MVP, and he won a Super Bowl. Faulk was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

With Faulk going to Southern this offseason, Sanders decided to remain in-house with the running backs coach hire with Mack.

Colorado will be seeking to have a big turnaround in 2026. The Buffs went 3-9 in 2025, missing a bowl game for the second time in three years of the “Coach Prime” era. The 2026 season will kick off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday Sept. 3. Georgia Tech defeated Colorado at Folsom Field last season, 27-20.

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