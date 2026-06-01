Three Key Games for Julian Lewis and His Development Next Season

With the 2026 season on the horizon, the Colorado Buffaloes have a chance to make a significant improvement, and redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis could have a major role in doing so. Last season, Colorado struggled to find continuity at the quarterback position, but with the opportunities that Lewis got, he was able to show flashes that he could be a reliable starter for the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

So, as Colorado prepares for next season, the performance of Lewis will be something to monitor, with three games in particular that could go a long way in determining his success and development as a young player.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Without question, one of the more important games on the Buffaloes’ schedule is the Week 1 matchup on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. For Lewis specifically, this game could be critical for his confidence and performance throughout the entire season.

This matchup against Georgia Tech will be the first time that Colorado runs Brennan Marion’s offense, which is why this game is so intriguing for Lewis. During the 2025 season, Lewis showed the ability to protect the ball well and have solid production as he totaled 589 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 55.3 percent of his passes.

The expectation for Marion’s offense in the passing game is getting the ball out quickly to playmakers in space, which could work very well for Lewis to limit the pressure he faces and become a more efficient passer. In addition to the quick passing game, Marion has also become known for establishing a physical and downhill run game, which should help Colorado to stay on track and remain in manageable situations on the later downs.

So, as the Buffaloes prepare to visit Georgia Tech, the performance of Lewis as a passer and the success of the run game in Marion’s offense are two factors that could set the tone for Colorado’s 2026 season and the development of Lewis as a quarterback.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Texas Tech Red Raiders

A few weeks later, Lewis and the Buffaloes are set to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the first home game in Colorado’s Big 12 schedule.

Following a tough stretch where the Buffaloes play three out of four games on the road, this is an opportunity for Colorado to lean on the support of the home fans at Folsom Field and compete against Texas Tech, which could be one of the top teams in the Big 12.

Heading into this game, Lewis has a tremendous opportunity to lead Colorado to a win, with the possibility that Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby could be ineligible for the 2026 season based on his off-the-field issues. With that in mind, the Red Raiders may be forced to start Will Hammond at quarterback, who has experience, but is not at the level of Sorsby.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders' defense has the talent to be one of the best units in the country after a strong showing in 2025. In this game, one of Lewis's keys will be taking great care of the ball to limit mistakes and give the Buffaloes a chance to win, which could help Colorado become bowl-eligible.

If Lewis can take care of the ball and lean on the perimeter weapons in addition to the run game, there is a great chance that the Buffaloes could keep this game tight and potentially come out with one of the biggest wins under Coach Prime.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Arizona State Sun Devils

In the final month of the season, Colorado takes another road trip to play against the Arizona State Sun Devils, which is a team that will no doubt compete near the top of the Big 12 and could be a tough environment for the Buffaloes.

In this road game against Arizona State, Lewis has an opportunity to take a step forward as a leader to help Colorado stay focused and compete with one of the top teams in the Big 12. For Lewis, being able to lead the Buffaloes into a hostile environment like Arizona State is something that could help Colorado take a step forward as a team, but also help him to become one of the more reliable quarterbacks in the Big 12.

However, a lot of this game does come down to how Lewis and the Buffaloes have performed throughout the season before this and what Colorado has at stake at this point in the season. Regardless of where the Buffaloes stand, there is no doubt that Lewis and the offense will give their best, but if bowl eligibility is on the line or if the Big 12 championship game is still on the table for Colorado, this game could have major stakes.

As the Buffaloes head into this matchup with Arizona State, Lewis's ability to develop as a leader and consistently lead the offense to successful drives could go a long way in determining how Colorado’s 2026 season shakes out, whether it be in a bowl game or potentially an appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

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