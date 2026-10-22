Colorado Injury Report Reveals Long List Expected to Miss Oklahoma State Game

The Colorado Buffaloes have been plagued by injuries in 2026, as the injury report has only gotten longer week by week. Even with the Buffs’ Week 6 bye, they were still missing key contributors on the other side of it against the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes hoped to potentially see some relief in the injury department in Week 8, but the injured list only continued to grow. Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Buffaloes’ Week 8 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Out

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kam Perry

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Running back Micah Welch

Offensive lineman Jayven Richardson

Tight end Zach Atkins

Defensive end Sam Gadie

The two most notable additions to the out list are running back Micah Welch and offensive lineman Jayven Richardson. They both went down with injuries in the game against Utah, and their statuses aren’t any more promising this week.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke about Welch’s status during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“He's hurting. He didn't practice today. I have no idea [if it’s long-term],” Sanders said. “He's hurting right now. I think he may have broken it. I don't know if he broke it. Yeah. I know that happened, but I don't know the severity of it.”

Perry and Scudero’s continued status on the out list is certainly concerning as well. It's looking increasingly like Scudero will miss the rest of the season, as he was at Colorado’s game against Utah in a boot and on crutches. While Sanders wasn’t certain about Perry’s status on Tuesday, his comments on Scudero weren’t promising in terms of his likelihood to return.

“We want what's best for Danny. We don't want to push Danny out there, and he does something and sets himself back,” Sanders said. “We care about the whole person, not just the person for this season. You're talking about a great kid that everyone on the team and staff admires, and we want to see him successful beyond Colorado. So we're doing what's best for him, and Danny keeps a smile on his face. He's passionate about getting back out there, and he's doing everything he can to progress that.”

Sam Gadie is a new addition to the out list, but that’s actually a positive sign for him. The JUCO transfer has yet to play this season, and his appearance on the injury report signals that he is beginning to gear up for a return. With the Buffaloes already over halfway through the season, he doesn’t have much time left. But it’s still good to see that Colorado will be examining whether or not he can play on a week-by-week basis.

Questionable

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Preston Ashley

Defensive end Lamont Lester Jr.

Lester’s status looked promising ahead of Colorado’s game against Utah, as he was suited up to play and working his way through pregame warmups with no issues. However, Lester only appeared for a few snaps in Saturday’s game and was a nonfactor in that limited time. Sanders also commented on his limited availability on Tuesday.

“We don't want that because that's not helping him or helping us. Like, if you're gonna dress out, you got to play, or just don't dress,” Sanders said. “I'd rather him get the proper treatment so he can get back and be who he is. The kid is phenomenal. He can really play this game of football, but you don't want half of Lamont. You want the whole. So hopefully, he’ll take his time. And I know he practiced a little bit today, but I don't want a little bit.”

Probable

Sept.12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) reacts before the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson

Defensive lineman Santana Hopper

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

None of the players listed as probable were battling injuries last week. That means that they likely suffered minor injuries either against Utah or in the first few days of practice this week. Don’t only expect all of these players to play on Saturday, but expect them to be off the injured list completely by Thursday or Friday.

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