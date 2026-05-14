Colorado Buffaloes Investing in Future Recruits With This Latest Move

The Colorado Buffaloes gave a scholarship offer to one of the top receivers in the country, but it's a major investment in their future.

Wide receiver Rush Williams is a member of the 2029 class, but he has garnered 19 Division I offers. He is the son of a former college football star and first-round NFL Draft pick, whose career will be intriguing to watch develop as he gains more experience.

Rush Williams’s recruiting profile

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite just completing his freshman season with the Katy Jordan High School Warriors in Fulshear, Texas, Williams is already a viable college prospect. He stands 6-3 and weighs 185 pounds, which would make him Colorado’s tallest receiver on the team if he joined this year.

He only recorded 237 receiving yards and a touchdown on 21 catches his freshman year, though that was good for an average of 11.3 yards per catch. But he’s been shining in 11-on-11 football camps since middle school, including camps hosted by FBS programs.

Williams received his first DI offer from the Oregon Ducks as an eighth-grader in 2025. Since then, his FBS offer total has climbed to 17, with 13 of those offers coming from Power Four programs. Seeing as his high school career is still in its infant stages, Williams is not yet rated by any major recruiting sites.

Rush Williams’s NFL heritage

Sep 21, 2008; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Reggie Williams (11) pregame against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

But teams are still well aware of Williams’s talent. They likely have been for quite some time, as it runs in the family.

Williams’s father, Reggie Williams, was an electric receiver for the Washington Huskies from 2001 to 2003. He was a two-time 1,000+-yard receiver and even fell just 27 yards short of the mark as a freshman.

His sophomore and junior seasons were electric, as he racked up a combined 2,663 yards and 19 touchdowns across those two years. In 2002, he was a consensus first-team All-American.

This production made him a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2004, as he was selected No. 9-overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He struggled in his first two NFL seasons, seeing nowhere near the same production he did at Washington. However, he took a step forward in 2006 and 2007, recording a combined 1,245 yards and 14 touchdowns over those two seasons.

What lies ahead for Rush Williams and Colorado

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Williams has plenty more time to grow both physically and on the field in his high school career. He is already one of the top receivers in his class, so Colorado is likely to pursue him heavily, given how early it is sending an offer his way.

Colorado will need to stay ahead of the curve, though, as Williams is on pace to receive over a dozen FBS offers per season throughout his high school career. If Colorado can keep its name at the front of his mind by scheduling visits and keeping its coaching staff in contact with Williams to help him develop, the Buffs could secure an elite receiver in the distant future.

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