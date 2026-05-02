Who Will Be Colorado's Highest Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft?

The Colorado Buffaloes watched all 257 NFL Draft selections get filled by non-CU players for 2026. The Buffaloes even watched former players Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) and Colton Hood (Tennessee) selected in the first two days of the draft.

Sinking to 3-9 in 2025 obviously didn't help Colorado. The Buffaloes still managed to get their most pro ready players on an NFL roster as undrafted free agents. Yet still, Colorado doesn't produce a draft pick for the second time since 2024. Plus the 2026 results became far different than the 2025 class Colorado produced.

But with coach Deion Sanders naming two new coordinators this offseason, CU heads to the 2027 draft cycle ready to produce a new NFL talent. Here's the frontrunner for that title ahead of April 2027.

Colorado Buffaloes Player Most Likely to Lead 2027 NFL Draft Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Look for transfer portal addition Danny Scudero to take advantage of his new surroundings.

Scudero is making the huge leap here in going from the Mountain West Conference to the Big 12. The now former San Jose State wide receiver also starred for Sacramento State during a time the Hornets operated in the Football Championship Subdivision.

But Scudero presents multiple reasons on why he's capable of shooting up the draft boards this fall. And it's not limited to Coach Prime working with him either.

For starters, Scudero will have Brennan Marion in his corner as offensive coordinator. Marion once oversaw Jordan Addison's breakout 2021 campaign at Pittsburgh, when Addison broke out for 1,593 yards to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference. Marion also helped elevate Addison to 100 catches with 17 touchdowns too.

But Addison isn't Marion's lone receiver pupil. Xavier Worthy grabbed nine touchdowns in 2022 when Marion served as passing game coordinator and receivers coach at Texas. Future Los Angeles Rams sixth round selection Jordan Whittington thrived under Marion too, delivering a career-high 50 catches for 652 yards in that same season.

Ricky White represents Marion's latest wide receiver protege before he became the head coach at Sacramento State. The UNLV wideout delivered 88 receptions, 1,483 yards and nine touchdowns in Marion's first season as the Rebels offensive coordinator. White caught 51 passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns before his arrival. The former Michigan State receiver ended up catching 167 passes, 2,524 yards and 19 touchdowns with Marion calling the offense.

How Danny Scudero Can Move up NFL Draft Boards

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) gets chased by Stanford Cardinal cornerback Aaron Morris (31) and safety Charlie Eckhardt (39) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

This incoming "Go-Go" offense coming to the mountain region will open so many doors for Scudero.

It's an offense described as "vertical and violent" that benefits more than running backs, even with its two-back base set formation.

The system creates more space for wideouts to work with, which allows Scudero to continue his current strength of working underneath defenses. But this system presents more play-action designs, which in turn hands receivers more one-on-one opportunities.

Scudero performed his most damage out of the slot through both San Jose State and Sacramento State. Marion likely will move him around more on motions to create new mismatches.

What Strengths Does Scudero Posses Already?

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the football against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Virdel Edwards II (23) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero takes advantage of the spacing cornerbacks and nickelbacks hand him in zone.

He masterfully sneaks behind the coverage and then eats up yardage from there. Six of his longest receptions stretched past 40 yards.

Most of his catches came in single coverage, though, and sometimes without safety help. He's going to face more two-high looks in the Big 12.

Many will also wonder if he's fast enough to blaze past Big 12 defenses compared to what he saw in both the Big Sky and Mountain West.

But Scudero faces a big chance to lead either the conference or nation in key statistical categories with his Boulder arrival. Which also means pre-draft chatter for him.

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