How Colorado's Historic Defense Made Its Way to The NFL

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense in 2024 did its job, and an underrated part of the Buffs’ success.

Since then, many of its parts have become featured in the NFL. After the 2026 NFL Draft, seven of Colorado’s 11 defensive starters from 2024 are on NFL teams.

Defensive Line

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman B.J. Green II (95) celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were the best in the Big 12 at getting to the quarterback, tallying a conference-high 39 sacks in 2024. The pass rush was led by B.J. Green and Arden Walker off the edges and Amari McNeil at nose tackle.

Green got to the quarterback 7.5 times while forcing two fumbles and recovering one during the 2024 season. This was just one year removed from a six-sack season at Arizona State in 2023. Despite a solid season and college career, Green went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and emerged as a contributor. He recorded a pair of sacks as a rookie and appeared in 14 games.

Alongside him was a second-generation Buff in Arden Walker. Walker’s 4.5 sacks and presence on the opposite side of the defensive line provided a good counterweight to Green. It allowed for more success for Green while still allowing Walker to thrive. Walker was expected to have a breakout season in 2025 as the primary pass rusher, but it didn’t materialize. His 2.5 sacks allowed him to go undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Yet, Walker still received an NFL opportunity.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent and will look to prove himself this preseason.

While McNeil wasn’t as crucial in rushing the passer, he provided a run-stopping force on a defense that badly needed one. He recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2024, but in 2025, he battled injury. He was forced to miss three games due to injury and saw a major dip in production.

As a result of that, and skipping all but one drill at his Pro Day, McNeil went undrafted. That said, he’ll have a chance to prove himself as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs this preseason.

Linebackers

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only true linebacker from Colorado’s 2024 defense currently on an NFL roster is Nikhai Hill-Green. He was a do-it-all linebacker for that unit, recording 83 total tackles, 53 of which were unassisted, four pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions. He was an anchor for the Buffaloes’ defense, and it appeared that even if he elected not to return to the team for 2025, he’d be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, he entered the transfer portal and committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Buffaloes felt the loss, but Hill-Green struggled to make the transition. In his lone season with the Tide, his production dropped in all aspects. Hill-Green went undrafted but also found an NFL opportunity. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and will begin his NFL career during the preseason this August.

Defensive Backs

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The defensive backs were obviously led by the Heisman Trophy Winner, Travis Hunter, in 2024. His 35 total tackles, 24 of which were unassisted, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble and four interceptions, paired with his 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver, made him the No. 2-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He battled injury in his rookie year with the Jaguars, but still has a bright future ahead of him.

But alongside Hunter were safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and cornerback Preston Hodge. The pair totaled 122 tackles, nine pass breakups, two sacks, a forced fumble and three interceptions combined in that 2024 secondary.

Despite their production at Colorado, both Silmon-Craig and Hodge went undrafted in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts, respectively. However, they, as well as Hunter, ended up together again. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed both of Hunter’s fellow Buffs, and the trio will look to recreate their 2024 college success in Duval this NFL season.

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