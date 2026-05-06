It's no secret Colorado coach Deion Sanders built an NFL atmosphere when he took over the Buffaloes program. That approach trickles down to the recruiting trail too, especially Tuesday evening.

Colorado is now pursuing class of 2029 talent DeMarcus Ware Jr. If the name sounds familiar, it's probably because he's the son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner DeMarcus Ware.

Which Colorado Coach Offered the Younger DeMarcus Ware

Oct 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys former player Demarcus Ware speaks at his Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sanders isn't at the forefront of pursuing this Ware, though. The versatile incoming sophomore at Southlake Carroll High in Texas cites inside receivers coach Rashad Davis as the man courting him to CU.

Ware Jr. took to his social media accounts to announce his offer to the world from the Buffaloes.

The elder Ware emerged as one of the league's most feared pass rushers for both the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. Ware produced nine Pro Bowl nods in his illustrious career. He's best known for hitting 20 sacks in 2008 that led to All-Pro honors. He led the league in sacks twice including 15.5 in 2010.

Ware added two more Pro Bowls with the Broncos in 2014 and 2015, the latter ending with his first and only Super Bowl ring while teaming with Von Miller.

DeMarcus Ware Jr. Already Coveted Recruit

November 9, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54), defensive end Derek Wolfe (95), defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94), and cornerback Chris Harris (25) chase after an Oakland Raiders fumble during the third quarter at O.co Coliseum. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Colorado isn't the only school making the early run at Ware Jr.

The Buffaloes happen to rise as the most recent four-year univerisity opportunity. But others have extended offers to him, especially within the Lone Star State.

Texas-San Antonio out of the American Athletic Conference extended its scholarship offer to him on April 28. SMU entered his picture too, with the Mustangs becoming his first-ever offer on Jan. 23 after wrapping up his first semester of high school.

Arkansas State offered him in between the SMU and UTSA opportunities early in the spring. Schools aren't just looking at Ware Jr. for offense, though.

He plays inside linebacker for the Texas powerhouse known for producing high-caliber college ready athletes. Ware also stands at 6-feet, 190-pounds with more room to grow.

Can Colorado Lock in Younger Ware?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes are smart to hop on Ware Jr. right away before procrastinating on the recruiting trail. Now it boils down to how proactive Davis becomes in staying connected with him.

Except Davis will need strong assistance in courting Ware. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve will need to enter the picure heavily here. Marve's background in coaching linebackers helps immensely right away, which can allow him to feel relatable to both the NFL legend Ware and his son.

Again, the other NFL representation in Boulder can potentially coax Ware Jr., even if he chooses offense. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins before diving into coaching. Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips played in the NFL and Canadian Football League.

There's NFL representation in the 2026 recruiting class too, as edge rusher commit Domata Peko Jr.'s father (Colorado's former defensive line coach Domata Peko) shares both a Cowboys and Broncos connection with the older Ware.

Colorado clearly remains adamant about keeping its NFL identity within the roster. Which in turn hands CU an early upper-hand among the current offers at Ware Jr.'s disposal.

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