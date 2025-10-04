How Colorado's Jordan Seaton’s Dominance Sparked a Viral Off-Field Moment
Colorado Buffaloes left tackle Jordan Seaton’s rise as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen has been almost impossible to ignore, especially for NFL scouts.
According to Pro Football Focus, Seaton currently holds the highest pass-blocking grade of any offensive tackle in the country with a 91.4 rating. It’s a number that reflects the strides he’s made since arriving in Boulder and the work he put in this past offseason. But this week, his dominance on the field wasn’t the only thing grabbing attention.
A Viral Moment with a Personal Twist
When PFF shared a post with a photo highlighting his 91.4 pass blocking grade, Seaton reposted it with a self-deprecating joke that instantly resonated with fans.
“Is my stomach really that big 😂😂😂,” he wrote.
The moment snowballed from there with one fan using AI to edit the photo, swapping out Seaton’s midsection for a set of sculpted washboard abs and adding the caption, “Got your back bro.”
The lighthearted exchange quickly went viral, putting Seaton’s personality on full display and giving Buffs fans yet another reason to rally around him.
Seaton’s reaction made sense given the work he put in over the offseason to reshape his physique and build the strength needed to dominate in the trenches.
Anchoring a Revamped Offensive Line
While the viral moment captured plenty of laughs, Seaton’s on-field play this season has been no joke. Through the first five games, he hasn't allowed a sack or quarterback hit and has been dominant in controlling the line of scrimmage, consistently neutralizing opposing edge rushers.
Anchored by Seaton’s elite pass protection and run blocking. Colorado’s offensive line — once one of the team’s biggest weaknesses — has emerged as one of the Buffs' biggest strengths this season.
Colorado's offensive line has consistently provided cleaner pockets for quarterback Kaidon Salter and shown tremendous growth in the run game producing over 300 more rushing yards than at this point last season.
It’s a stark contrast to the struggles of the past two seasons, and the positive changes haven't gone unnoticed by coach Deion Sanders, who made it clear earlier this week where he stands on the unit’s progress.
“The O-line is not a problem,” Sanders told reporters in Boulder.
CU offensive line coach Gunnar White admitted there’s pride in hearing those words, but added that building up this unit was always the expectation.
“Yeah, absolutely,” White said when asked if he takes pride in Sanders' words. “But that's also why he hired me. It's why he hired Dre, that's why he hired George. He knew what he brought to the table.”
Chemistry and Culture Pay Off
Beyond talent, Colorado’s improvement up front has been fueled by chemistry. White pointed to the team’s recruiting strategy as a key factor in the unit’s growth.
“It just gels better,” White said. “That was part of the recruiting process. We made sure guys were going to click and gel together with different geographical areas and personalities and whatnot. You can't have a room full of hot heads and a room full of soft-spoken people.”
That balanced approach has already paid off big for "Coach Prime" this season. Colorado’s offensive line has evolved into a cohesive and disciplined group that has learned to play with confidence and balance.
This Saturday, Seaton and the Buffs will face another big test in the TCU Horned Frogs. If Colorado hopes to pull off another upset win in Fort Worth and regain momentum in Big 12 play, Seaton’s dominance on the edge will be crucial in keeping Salter upright and creating lanes for the ground game to find an early rhythm.