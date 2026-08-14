Colorado Coach Josh Niblett Praises Development of Key Freshmen

Colorado Buffaloes tight ends coach Josh Niblett broke down the depth of the team’s tight end room during his Tuesday press conference. One group he spent an extended period of time on was the freshman class.

While the group isn’t likely to produce a starter this season, he broke down their progress and the way in which he coaches them. The group could produce a future star, so fans will want to keep a close eye on them to see if Niblett’s coaching methods pay off long-term.

Josh Niblett creating competition in the tight end room

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Niblett’s first step to developing the young group was creating competition in the room. By adding Ben Gula on the recruiting trail and Fisher Clements from the transfer portal, the Buffaloes first created competition through depth. From there, it’s been about keeping the pressure on the young players to push the upperclassmen for starting roles.

“I think any position you coach, the key is just trying to create competition,” Niblett said. “Everybody's got to show up every day and understand that. You're still trying to win a job, or if there are points at which you don't perform, you can lose a job. But what I try to tell our young guys is this: they're still trying to develop, so they have to find teachable, learnable moments within practice, even if they're not getting a rep, being a student of the game.”

Josh Niblett’s message to his freshman tight ends

To encourage that competition, Niblett has been leaning into a motto of the Buffaloes that has defined their new mentality on developing players for the future. The Buffs’ coaching staff has told its young players to make the most of each rep, and Niblett has preached that heavily to his young tight ends.

“Then when you get your opportunity, you got to make the most of it,” Niblett said. “Whether you get 10 reps in a practice or you get four or you get 20. It's not counting your reps; it’s about making your reps count. And so for our young guys, just trying to make sure those guys are showing up every day with great energy.”

What Josh Niblett has seen from his freshman tight ends

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zayne DeSouza | Zayne DeSouza

So far, the group has answered the call. Niblett broke down how all three of Colorado’s freshmen have developed in fall camp, revealing that they have each brought unique benefits to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

“I think Corbin [Laisure] has [made his reps count] and continues to do that,” Niblett said. “I think Zayne [DeSouza]'s continuously developing, and then I think Gula, who's a guy that was an offensive lineman when he got here, is now playing tight end and fullback for us. I mean, if you watch him, he's a physical player. I think he's going to help us also.”

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Niblett’s comments are a great sign for Colorado fans. Even if the unit doesn’t produce a starter for the 2026 season, the level at which these young players are competing so early in their Colorado careers bodes well for their futures. Niblett has a clear grasp on the room and they’re bought in to his mindset.

If he can help coach Deion Sanders retain them in the coming seasons, the future of the tight end position is bright in Boulder.

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