Colorado Coach Josh Niblett Makes Interesting Comments on Tight End Depth

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has spent fall camp sorting through a reshaped roster, but tight ends coach Josh Niblett said the Buffaloes have developed enough depth at his position to use more than one personnel package when the season begins.

Niblett said Colorado has built a group capable of operating in 11 personnel, with one tight end and three receivers, as well as 12 personnel, which puts two tight ends on the field. That has been a point of emphasis during the installation of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think there's great competition in there. We’ve been able to create depth for an 11 and 12 personnel group,” Niblett said.

Colorado has not consistently featured tight ends as a major part of the passing game in recent seasons, but the new offense gives the position several paths to contribute. The Buffaloes have receiving options, blocking options and players who can move into different roles based on formation and situation.

Niblett said Week 1 of camp was about earning individual reps. The next phase will be more direct.

“Week 1 was about winning a rep,” Niblett said. “Week 2 is about winning a job. The next few weeks are about winning a game.”

Zach Atkins has best practice of camp

Zach Atkins remains the most experienced receiving threat in the room, and Niblett said the 6-foot-4 tight end had his strongest day of fall camp during Tuesday’s practice.

Niblett said Atkins recorded multiple chunk gains during the workout. Atkins caught 20 passes for 149 yards in nine games last season, but the junior is expected to have more opportunities in Marion’s offense after being used primarily as a blocker in 2025.

Atkins called the Go-Go offense a “pass-catching tight end’s dream” during spring practice, and his early work in camp has supported the idea that Colorado plans to use him more frequently down the field.

Niblett said the key for Atkins, and for the entire position room, is stacking productive practices as camp moves toward the season opener against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

Colorado also has Northern Colorado transfer Fisher Clements, who has brought experience as a blocker and a strong grasp of the offense. Niblett said Clements’ ability to process information has separated him early in camp.

“Fisher's an unbelievable young man. We call him the computer because he can take so much intel, and then he distributes it by how he plays,” Niblett said.

Clements gives Colorado an option in two-tight-end sets, particularly when the Buffs want to establish the run or use extra protection. He has played college football at Northern Colorado and entered the program with experience in a role that required him to block at the line of scrimmage.

Kopetz could fill multiple roles

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Niblett also pointed to Brady Kopetz as a player capable of handling several assignments in the new offense.

Kopetz entered the transfer portal after last season but withdrew his name and returned to Colorado. He has been a contributor on special teams during his career and is now working to expand his offensive role.

“I think the neat thing about our offense is it calls for guys with a lot of different tool sets,” Niblett said. “We'll play with a fullback at times.”

Niblett said Kopetz is among the players being considered for that fullback role. The Go-Go offense can use multiple backs and tight ends in the same formation, which creates a place for players who can lead block, align in the backfield or shift before the snap.

Colorado has also seen progress from Charlie Williams, who was limited earlier but is now healthy and competing for reps. Niblett said the room has “competitive depth,” an assessment that applies to both the offensive rotation and the special teams units the tight ends are expected to support.

The Buffs also have sophomore Zayne DeSouza, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound Loveland product who redshirted last season. DeSouza was a three-star recruit and one of the top prospects in Colorado’s 2025 high school class, giving the room another large-bodied option with developmental upside.

Josh Niblett praises Brennan Marion, Ben Finneseth

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Niblett said his working relationship with Marion has helped the tight ends settle into the new offense. He described Marion as a strong offensive coach whose approach extends beyond play design.

“It’s fantastic,” Niblett said. “We try to keep it real, too. It’s not just football. He cares about these kids, he cares about these coaches. He’s an unbelievable offensive mind, but he’s a great guy to be around.”

Niblett said his responsibility is to support Marion and make sure the tight end room is carrying out its assignments within the offense.

“You have to find your moments of when you can make an impact,” Niblett said. “You have to do everything you can to support everyone. My job is to support Coach Marion and make sure the TE room is doing what he needs. I’m trying to be my best me.”

Niblett also praised safety Ben Finneseth, calling him an “unbelievable leader” and the “face of the program.” He said Finneseth’s daily approach has made an impression throughout the building.

“He’s highly respected in that locker room. Everybody knows what he's going to bring to the table. I'm proud of him," Niblett said. “I’m a better man because I know him.”

Special teams remain part of the job

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kaleb Mathis (13) and wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) celebrate a special teams play in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Niblett said tight ends will remain heavily involved on special teams, where the staff has continued evaluating personnel after the first week of camp.

“There’s still a lot of evaluation and development,” Niblett said. “We’ll start setting the depth charts as time goes on.”

He said coaches have to establish the expectation that special teams work is part of every player’s job, particularly when deciding who will take the field in key moments.

“Our staff, we have to set the tone,” Niblett said. “It has to be expected in unit rooms, and our staff does an excellent job of doing that. Our staff is involved. It takes understanding in a game that you need your best 11 players on the field.”

Niblett said he has seen consistent energy from the special teams units throughout camp.

“Every day there has never been a lack of effort, energy or attention,” he said.

Colorado is now back in Boulder after opening camp in Colorado Springs. The tight end room will continue working through the depth chart as the Buffaloes move from individual evaluations toward preparing for Georgia Tech.

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