Four Colorado Buffaloes Tight Ends to Watch Before Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes’ tight end room is a question mark once again in 2026, as it has been for quite some time. The Buffaloes haven’t seen a tight end crack the 500-yard receiving mark since the turn of the century.

However, there are four intriguing players in the position battle who are looking to change that narrative. New Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense typically utilizes the tight end more in the receiving game than the Buffs have in recent years. So in 2026, all four players should have plenty of opportunities to set a new standard.

No. 85 Zach Atkins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Atkins is the favorite to win the Buffs’ starting tight end job, as he was in 2025. However, it is still up in the air, as he wasn’t exactly stellar in his first season with Colorado. He recorded 149 yards on 20 catches with no touchdowns in nine games.

However, Atkins had been a receiving tight end throughout his career until he arrived in Boulder. He was then asked to be a primarily blocking tight end in former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s scheme. Needless to say, he didn’t have the skillset for the job. However, he’ll have the chance to return to his roots in 2026, which may allow for a breakout season.

No. 89 Fisher Clements

Clements arrives in Boulder with more experience than Atkins, but he may not break out for the same reasons. Clements has been a near polar opposite to Atkins throughout his career, making a name for himself as a blocker with the Northern Colorado Bears.

He may not be lost in the shuffle if he isn’t successful as a receiver, though. The ‘Go-Go’ offense features a heavy amount of run sets, using tight ends as leading blockers. Clements can act as the perfect 12-personnel tight end for Colorado and emerge as a star blocker in 2026.

No. 86 Brady Kopetz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kopetz nearly saw his time in Boulder come to an end, as he entered the 2026 transfer portal. However, he withdrew his name and elected to remain a career Buff. While he has mainly contributed on special teams throughout his four seasons with Colorado, his loyalty to the program may be rewarded with more offensive contribution.

Kopetz has the experience in coach Deion Sanders’s system to develop well in the coming campaign. While he holds an outside chance to win the starting role, he wouldn’t have elected to stay in Boulder if he thought it was out of the question.

No. 83 Zayne DeSouza

Zayne DeSouza at Next camp | Zayne DeSouza

DeSouza is an unproven talent, but could burst onto the scene in 2026. He’s a home-grown tight end, as he played his high school football at Loveland High School in Loveland, Colorado. While there, he was an effective receiving tight end and racked up 776 yards and seven touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons.

With his 6-6, 260-pound frame, he’s an athletic tight end who has the potential to be molded into a star in Boulder. If that process is completed more quickly than expected, he could emerge as a breakout star in Colorado’s 2026 offense.

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