Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Receives Bold Prediction For Freshman Year
Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis has a hefty check to cash.
When he took his final visit with the Colorado Buffaloes, the lauded recruit participated in a viral photoshoot with now-former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While sitting in a black and gold throne, Lewis received a set of literal and metaphorical keys from Sanders.
Later in his recruitment, this passing of the torch loomed large as Lewis flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to coach Deion Sanders and Colorado. He was ready to become the man at just 17 years old.
But when the Buffaloes brought in decorated Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter, a cloud of pressure hanging over Lewis's head turned into a grand piano.
With competition still abundant and a starter yet to be decided by "Coach Prime," Lewis finds himself in a quizzical spot. Can he become one of college football's top-10 freshmen in 2025, as ESPN projected on Monday, or will he play an unexpected waiting game?
ESPN's Billy Tucker believes Lewis will be the nation's ninth-best true freshman. He's listed among fellow quarterbacks Bryce Underwood (Michigan Wolverines, No. 2) and Malik Washington (Maryland Terrapins, No. 5).
While Tucker believes that Salter will start Colorado's season under center, Lewis could certainly step in and thrive.
"The 17-year-old freshman will gain ground as the season, and his grasp of the offense, progresses," Tucker wrote. "He's physical with smooth mechanics and great accuracy. The ball comes out quickly and on time, and he's rarely rattled. Though the offensive line looks much improved, Colorado still has a history of giving up sacks and big hits on the quarterback, making Lewis one snap from leading the Buffs' offense in 2025."
Salter adds more of a rushing threat to Colorado's offense, and his experience may prevail. However, the fact that Sanders has not named a starter and continues to platform Lewis in events such as Big 12 Media Day is extremely telling.
Lewis is right there, proving the five-star rating he earned at Carrollton High School in Georgia. His instincts, accuracy and composure mimicked traits that made Shedeur special, likely leading to the all-systems-go recruiting push from Coach Prime.
Whenever Lewis takes the keys promised to him, he'll have an offense to grow with. Wide receiver Quentin Gibson made ESPN's watchlist for top freshmen this season, and Colorado has a myriad of weapons with eligibility after 2025.
The Buffs' running back room, led by the returning Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch, will have a key responsibility this season in carrying out the balance promised by many in the program. Colorado's offensive line is vastly improved and could be captained by a sophomore in Jordan Seaton, but may look vastly different again two falls from now.
Regardless of his playing time, Lewis has an instrumental campaign on the horizon. He's the future quarterback, as Salter graduates after 2025, but Lewis could still make a household name for himself this fall. Many believe in him, some doubt him, but he's ready to fly through the Flatirons no matter how long it takes.