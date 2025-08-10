Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to bring his signature swagger to the NFL. Now, the former Colorado Buffaloes legend is making sure his teammates in Cleveland are looking just as fresh.

Ben Armendariz

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ famous “Prime Time” swagger has clearly rubbed off on his sons, especially Cleveland Brown's rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

On Friday night, the former Colorado Buffaloes' legendary quarterback made his NFL preseason debut, and, true to the “Coach Prime” mantra, he made sure to arrive in style. Shedeur Sanders took it a step further, gifting pairs of cleats to Browns receivers as a token of his gratitude.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets ready to go in during the
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets ready to go in during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

As his dad has said countless times, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. And if you play good, they pay good.”

Shedeur took that message to heart, showing up in Charlotte for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers wearing a fresh pair of custom Nike Air DT Max cleats in the Browns’ orange-and-brown colorway.

The cleats became another bold expression of Sanders’ signature swagger, merging performance and personality with every step.

Social media exploded with praise for Sanders’ game-day look, with one fan tweeting, “Swag the Sanders way. #Legendary”

Familiar Faces

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide r
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From before kickoff, it was clear Sanders was not only looking good, but he was also feeling good.

During pregame warm-ups, Sanders was again seen reconnecting with former Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr., now a rookie wide receiver for the Panthers.

The two had previously linked up during a shared practice earlier in the week, but stepping onto the same NFL football field together, on separate teams, made for an unforgettable reunion.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) with Cleveland Browns quarte
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The two chopped it up casually, sharing smiles and laughs, a reminder to fans of the bond they built over two seasons in Boulder. That chemistry, rooted in connection and mutual respect, is something Sander’s is now bringing to his new NFL locker room.

MORE: Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About Returning To Dallas, Big 12 Championship Game

MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion

MORE: Joe Flacco Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Starting Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener

A Gift with Meaning

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) walk of
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and wide receiver Gage Larvadain (84) walk off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders’ ability to connect with teammates isn’t just about on-field execution.

Before the game, he made a gesture that spoke volumes about the kind of teammate he wants to be in Cleveland.

In his postgame interview, Sanders revealed he had gifted several Browns wide receivers their own pair of the Nike Air DT Max cleats.

“I gifted a lot of receivers the Prime DT 96’s,” Sanders said. “Some wore them, some didn’t, but I was like, okay, this is just my little appreciation gift to them.”

The gift was a signal that Sanders values building relationships as much as he does winning football games. Gifting teammates a pair of cool shoes can create added camaraderie and an instant bond.

For a rookie still earning his place within the team's hierarchy, it was a small but impactful way to invest in his receivers’ confidence and build on their connection as teammates.

The Bigger Picture

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs on to the field before th
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rookie quarterbacks often struggle to find their voice in an NFL locker room, but Sanders is carving out his own path by building genuine connections.

He’s blending a relentless work ethic with natural charisma, and moments like Friday’s cleat giveaway show he understands that uniting teammates off the field is just as crucial as executing plays on it.

It’s a lesson straight from the "Coach Prime" playbook — one that values not only winning games but also winning the respect and trust of those around you.

Sanders’ NFL career is just getting started, but if his debut performance is any indication, his impact on and off the field is only beginning to take shape.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football