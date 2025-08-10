Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders’ famous “Prime Time” swagger has clearly rubbed off on his sons, especially Cleveland Brown's rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
On Friday night, the former Colorado Buffaloes' legendary quarterback made his NFL preseason debut, and, true to the “Coach Prime” mantra, he made sure to arrive in style. Shedeur Sanders took it a step further, gifting pairs of cleats to Browns receivers as a token of his gratitude.
As his dad has said countless times, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. And if you play good, they pay good.”
Shedeur took that message to heart, showing up in Charlotte for the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers wearing a fresh pair of custom Nike Air DT Max cleats in the Browns’ orange-and-brown colorway.
The cleats became another bold expression of Sanders’ signature swagger, merging performance and personality with every step.
Social media exploded with praise for Sanders’ game-day look, with one fan tweeting, “Swag the Sanders way. #Legendary”
Familiar Faces
From before kickoff, it was clear Sanders was not only looking good, but he was also feeling good.
During pregame warm-ups, Sanders was again seen reconnecting with former Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr., now a rookie wide receiver for the Panthers.
The two had previously linked up during a shared practice earlier in the week, but stepping onto the same NFL football field together, on separate teams, made for an unforgettable reunion.
The two chopped it up casually, sharing smiles and laughs, a reminder to fans of the bond they built over two seasons in Boulder. That chemistry, rooted in connection and mutual respect, is something Sander’s is now bringing to his new NFL locker room.
A Gift with Meaning
Sanders’ ability to connect with teammates isn’t just about on-field execution.
Before the game, he made a gesture that spoke volumes about the kind of teammate he wants to be in Cleveland.
In his postgame interview, Sanders revealed he had gifted several Browns wide receivers their own pair of the Nike Air DT Max cleats.
“I gifted a lot of receivers the Prime DT 96’s,” Sanders said. “Some wore them, some didn’t, but I was like, okay, this is just my little appreciation gift to them.”
The gift was a signal that Sanders values building relationships as much as he does winning football games. Gifting teammates a pair of cool shoes can create added camaraderie and an instant bond.
For a rookie still earning his place within the team's hierarchy, it was a small but impactful way to invest in his receivers’ confidence and build on their connection as teammates.
The Bigger Picture
Rookie quarterbacks often struggle to find their voice in an NFL locker room, but Sanders is carving out his own path by building genuine connections.
He’s blending a relentless work ethic with natural charisma, and moments like Friday’s cleat giveaway show he understands that uniting teammates off the field is just as crucial as executing plays on it.
It’s a lesson straight from the "Coach Prime" playbook — one that values not only winning games but also winning the respect and trust of those around you.
Sanders’ NFL career is just getting started, but if his debut performance is any indication, his impact on and off the field is only beginning to take shape.