Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders shined in his NFL preseason debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Deion Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes "Coach Prime") declined a Birthday present from his son Shilo after the game in a lighthearted fashion.

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
It was a successful weekend for the Sanders family, after both Shilo and brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders put up great performances in their first NFL preseason game action.

Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Son Shilo After NFL Debut

NFL legend Deion Sanders' 58th birthday was on Saturday, the same day that Shilo and the Tampa bay Buccaneers played their first preseason game. Shilo started the second half for Tampa Bay, looking to make ever rep count in order to make the 53-man roster. Shilo finished with one solo tackle and and exciting quarterback hit that went viral on social media.

When the undrafted free agent called his dad and Pro Football Hall Of Famer Sanders, he offered him his No. 28 jersey as a present.

“He didn’t want it,” Shilo said with a laugh to reporters in the locker room. “He’s a Hall of Famer. He expects 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though. I gotta get like three picks or something (for him).”

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay beat the Tennessee Titans, 29-7 on Saturday evening, and Shilo walked away as a big winner.

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders Turns Heads In First Preseason Game

Shilo's quarterback hit was Tampa Bay’s first quarterback hit of the game, fueling the fire for fans who want to see more of the former Colorado Buffaloes stand out. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles evaluated Shilo's performance after the game.

“He played tough,” Bowles said. “I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. He had some good tackles inside. He had a pressure on the quarterback as well. He did some good coverage things, so he did a good job when he was in there.”

Bowles support is notable and has been ever-present since Tampa Bay added Shilo to the team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders isn't a lock for the 53-man roster but he is a fan-favorite. Shilo is making the most of his opportunities as he competes with other safeties like Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom and J.J. Roberts.

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are the projected starting safeties. On Tampa Bay's first depth chart of the year, Shilo was listed as fourth-string.

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Preseason Games Schedule, Roster Cuts

There are two NFL preseason games remaining for Shilo to continue to rise up the depth chart in "real" live game action. Colorado fans will be cheering Shilo on as he makes his transition to the NFL.

  • Saturday, Aug. 16: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. | NBC Channel 8 (WFLA)
  • Saturday, Aug. 23: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. | NBC Channel 8 (WFLA)

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.

