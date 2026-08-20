Four Colorado Buffaloes Stars Land Major NIL Deal With Taco Bell

For the second consecutive year, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed an NIL partnership deal with Taco Bell, but this year's campaign gives Buff Nation a new group of players to rally behind.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis, running back DeKalon Taylor, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and linebacker Liona Lefau have teamed up with Taco Bell for the $7 Buffs Box, giving Colorado fans a way to support the team before the season officially gets underway.

The Buffs Box drops tomorrow/today, Aug. 20, at participating Colorado Taco Bell locations, but the boys already gave fans a preview of what's to come in their new commercial released on social media.

Taco Bell Buffs Box Returns

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A newly released commercial making the rounds on social media features Lewis, Taylor, Moore, and Lefau inside the Buffs' locker room, hyping up the new $7 Buffs Box and showing off the commemorative cups that come with the meal.

🌮🦬 NIL BAG SECURED!



Colorado Buffaloes DeKalon Taylor, Julian Lewis, DeAndre Moore Jr. & Liona Lefau have teamed up with Taco Bell for the $7 Buffs Box!



The Buffs Box drops tomorrow, Aug. 20, at participating Colorado Taco Bell locations. pic.twitter.com/ivac9CyrgC — Ossacin’s Ducktail (@OssacinDucktail) August 19, 2026

For Colorado fans, it was a fun opportunity to see a couple of the program's newest faces who will be looking to make an impact this season. For Lewis, Taylor, Moore, and Lefau, the partnership offers a chance to connect with Buff Nation, but also to gain valuable experience while establishing themselves as recognizable faces before they ever take to Folsom Field.

With Colorado set to open up the season Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, fans won't have to wait long to find out why they were chosen to represent the Buffs in the first place.

More Than a Meal Deal

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Colorado has received criticism for its inability to find consistency on the field under Coach Deion Sanders, one thing no one can knock about "Coach Prime" is his ability to bring eyes to his players and land some of the most recognizable NIL opportunities in college football.

For a young college athlete, the appeal of getting the type of exposure brands like Taco Bell offer and having help building their own individual brand is crucial in college football today. The incentive "Coach Prime" has built for players to come to Colorado could also become increasingly valuable in recruiting as players look to take the next step in their careers.

The deal also helps prove to NFL teams and other companies that Colorado's players are capable of stepping in front of the camera, representing a major brand and carrying themselves professionally while doing so, all of which are hallmarks to opening doors to future opportunities.

Afterall, the current NIL landscape has made a player's individual marketability an increasingly important part of his overall value. Former Buff Jordan Seaton, who was featured in last year's Buffs Box deal, is a prime example of how valuable that exposure can become. After entering the transfer portal, Seaton landed at LSU, where he reportedly became the highest-paid offensive lineman in college football history with an NIL and compensation package exceeding $4 million.

Building the Colorado Brand

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only does the Taco Bell partnership provide CU's players with valuable exposure, but it also speaks to the continued momentum surrounding Colorado athletics and the growing reach of the Buffs' brand.

During Colorado's Fall Sport Media Days last Friday, CU athletic director Fernando Lovo spoke about the "momentum" building across Colorado athletics heading into the year ahead. The Buffs' recurring partnership with Taco Bell is another example of that momentum, not only highlighting the popularity of the Colorado brand within the state but also its growing presence on the national stage.

With Lewis entering his second season in Boulder as one of the most intriguing young quarterbacks in the Big 12, Moore arriving from Texas with a strong reputation as a leader on and off the field, and speedster running back Taylor, better known as "Trackhawk," the Buffs have the offensive weapons to create some serious momentum on that side of the ball.

If Lefau can help anchor Colorado's revamped defense with the same proven production and leadership he showed last season, the Buffs could have the pieces to make a much stronger push in the Big 12 this fall.

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