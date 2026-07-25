Three Reasons Why Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Is Poised for Breakout Season

It's shaping up to be a pivotal year for Colorado Buffaloes redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now entering his second season under Deion Sanders, Lewis finds himself in a much better position than he did a year ago. Armed with more experience, a deeper supporting cast and a new offensive coaching staff, Lewis could be on the verge of a breakout season in Boulder that brings the Buffs back into Big 12 contention.

The Addition of Brennan Marion

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism surrounding Lewis is the arrival of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brennan Marion.

Known for developing quarterbacks and explosive offenses, Marion has already made an impact on Lewis' approach to the position. Rather than simply relying on natural ability, Lewis says he's finally learning how to truly study the game.

"I'm actually looking at the defenses now," Lewis said during an interview on ESPNU at Big 12 Media Days. "Last year we weren't really looking at defenses much, just kind of high school, freeballing, just out there playing football. It's a lot bigger than that now, so, should be fun."

Julian Lewis says last year Colorado was “free balling” all year 💀 pic.twitter.com/0U70kFEZuZ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) July 8, 2026

For Colorado fans, Lewis' admission that he's already feeling more comfortable processing defenses should be an encouraging sign of the groundwork Marion has laid throughout the offseason. It also highlights just how much further ahead Lewis is mentally entering Year 2 than he was as a 17-year-old true freshman.

If Lewis can pick up Marion's Go-Go offense as well as he's beginning to understand defensive coverages, Colorado fans could finally see the full potential that made him one of the nation's top quarterback prospects coming out of high school.

The Offensive Firepower Supporting Lewis

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Marion's connection with Lewis and his understanding of the Go-Go offense will be key, helping ease that adjustment period will be a receiving corps loaded with proven production.

Lewis will have the nation's leading pass catcher to look for in Danny Scudero, who had 88 receptions for 1,297 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as former SEC standout DeAndre Moore Jr., who comes to Colorado from Texas as the No. 20 player in the transfer portal. Moore played in 11 games last season, hauling in 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

Then there's Kam Perry, who earned All-MAC First Team honors while averaging a game-changing 22.7 yards per catch at Miami (Ohio), and Ernest Campbell, whose familiarity with Marion's offense and elite speed give Colorado another dangerous vertical weapon. Originally signed by Texas A&M, Campbell also competed in track for the Aggies and finished 22nd in the 100 meters at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships before following Marion to Sacramento State, where he broke out for 755 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell gestures after his first-place finish in the 400-meter relay during the Class 2A UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lewis will also look to reconnect with returning receiver Joseph Williams. In Lewis' first collegiate start against West Virginia, the two connected three times for 64 yards, which included a connection on a 42-yard deep ball and a 9-yard touchdown. Although Colorado came up short against the Mountaineers, it provided an early look at Lewis' raw talent despite his limited preparation.

Unlocking Lewis' Full Potential

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While having plenty of targets will be vital to Lewis's success, it won't matter if he doesn't have the time to get them the football. Thankfully for Colorado fans, Marion believes Colorado's biggest offseason improvement came up front.

"Offensive line-wise, we're better than we were at Texas," Marion told The Athletic. "We're bigger. We're more physical. This will be the best offensive line that I've ever had."

Rather than replacing star left tackle Jordan Seaton, who left for LSU with another star lineman, "Coach Prime" chose to rebuild the Buffs' offensive unit with depth, size, and Power Four experience in mind. Former Georgia tackle Bo Hughley, Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden, Houston veteran Demetrius Hunter, Rutgers transfer Taj White, and San Jose State's Jose Soto give Colorado a deep group of experienced linemen capable of helping Lewis unlock his full potential.

With another offseason of development, an upgraded coaching staff, arguably the deepest receiving corps in the Big 12, and what Marion believes is the best offensive line he's ever coached, Lewis enters the season ahead in arguably the best position of his young career. Now, if all of that potential can translate into production on the football field, Lewis could have the Buffs right back in the Big 12 title conversation.

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