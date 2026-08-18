Colorado Running Back Believes Buffaloes Have Something to Prove vs. Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to play one of their most important season openers in years against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3. The Buffaloes fell at the hands of the Yellow Jackets at home to begin the 2025 season, suffering a heartbreaking 27-20 loss.

In an exclusive interview, Colorado running back DeKalon Taylor revealed that he believes his team has something to prove against Georgia Tech this season. As a member of last year’s squad, it may be expected that he’s looking to avenge last season’s loss. However, the Buffs have something different motivating them this year.

Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9),defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) and defensive lineman Jason Moore (95) tackle Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first glance, it would certainly seem like Colorado would want to prove something after the performance it had against Georgia Tech last year. The Buffaloes were neck-and-neck with a team that was ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll later that season. Yet, they had several areas they could’ve improved on in that game.

The passing game is the most obvious area where the Buffs left money on the table. Quarterback Kaidon Salter completed 17 of his 28 pass attempts for 159 yards, though he threw a touchdown. His decision-making was inefficient in that game and could’ve put Colorado over the edge if improved.

The defense wasn’t impressive either, though. Particularly, the front seven gave up a whopping 320 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. It ended up being the best rushing performance by the team for the entirety of the season.

What the Colorado Buffaloes look to prove this year

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite those disappointing numbers, Taylor believes that what the Buffaloes have to prove says nothing about last year’s team.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with last year; I think it has more to do with us and our identity this year,” Taylor said. “Everybody is saying we’re too small, we’re too this. Well, we’re just excited to get out there and showcase our talent.”

Colorado is doing whatever it can to leave its 2025 squad in the past, and that was seen in the 62 new players it brought in from the recruiting trail and transfer portal this offseason. With all of those new players came a new identity, and it is one that Taylor and his teammates are proud of. However, it isn’t the same identity the team has been given by the public.

The Colorado Buffaloes being called ‘too small’

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have been trailed by size concerns all offseason after a video of the team’s skill players running out of the tunnel for its spring game went viral. Since then, people across the country have called the Buffs ‘too small,’ insinuating that they will be dominated at the Big 12 level due to their size.

However, the Buffaloes have done what they can to set the record straight. Coach Deion Sanders took to the podium for his first press conference of fall camp, laying down the numbers to call out the doubters.

“Next fact is they're talking about the size of our team, which is hilarious,” Sanders said. “16 linemen, average [height and weight] is 6-5 310 pounds, six tight ends, average is 6-5 255 pounds, interior defensive linemen average is 6-3 295 pounds, defensive ends average 6-3 245 pounds, cornerbacks average 6-1 185 pounds. I don't think that's small by any means.”

Taylor offered a short and sweet response to those concerns in the interview, echoing a sentiment offered by his offensive coordinator during the offseason.

“It’s like what coach [Brennan] Marion said, ‘Pull up and find out,’” Taylor said.

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