Colorado's Julian Lewis Preparing For Highly Anticipated Spring Event

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is about to enter his first season as starting quarterback in Boulder. Lewis signed with the Buffaloes as a member of their 2025 recruiting class as a four-star recruit.

Julian Lewis Preparing for Spring Game

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis was recorded going through drills at spring practice at Folsom Field. Take a look below.

Julian Lewis spinning it 🦬 pic.twitter.com/b1ykobUF1V — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) April 9, 2026

Colorado’s 2026 Spring Game is set to take place in the afternoon on Saturday, April 11 at Folsom Field. Buffaloes fans will be able to see their new-look team take the field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.

Lewis will be throwing a plethora of new weapons in incoming transfer wide receivers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Ernest Campbell. They will join Colorado’s second leading receiving from the 2025 season, Joseph Williams in the aerial attack.

Colorado’s offense will also be led by a new offensive coordinator, former Sacramento State Hornets coach Brennan Marion. Marion spent just one season as coach of Sac. State. In his one year there, he led the Hornets to a record of 7-5. The prior season, Sac. State went 3-9.

Marion is known for his "Go-Go" offense. This offense features an up-tempo style with the quarterback primarily being in the shotgun, a lot of times with two running backs there with him. This offense works for Marion at Sac. State. The Hornets averaged 33.8 points per game.

Julian Lewis’s True Freshman Season

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis got limited action on the field as a true freshman in 2025. Lewis appeared in four games, including a couple starts. He threw for 589 passing yards with four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Lewis did not play in the Buffaloes final game of the season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats to preserve his redshirt availability. Lewis now a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke to reporters earlier this week about the growth he’s seen form Lewis.

“His game is developing daily,” Sanders said. “I’m proud of the strides that he’s making in both —as a potential leader, as well as a quarterback that we can count on from start to finish. I’m really proud of the young man.”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2025 was a rough season for “Coach Prime” and the Buffaloes. In Sanders’ third season as Buff’s’ coach, they went 3-9. Colorado as an overall record of 16-21 with Sanders as coach. In his first season in 2023, Colorado went 4-8.

This was still thought of as being a solid season considering Colorado had gone 1-11 the year prior. The Buffs then took a big step forward in 2024, going 9-3 in the regular season and making it to the Alamo Bowl. 2025 was a step in the wrong direction.

Will they correct things and get back above .500 in 2026?