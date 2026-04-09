Colorado's Julian Lewis With Surprising Quarterback Ranking

The Colorado Buffaloes projected starting quarterback in 2026 is redshirt freshman Julian Lewis.

Where does Lewis ranked among the rest of power conference starting quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season?

Julian Lewis Ranked as No. 49 Best Power Conference Quarterback

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports ranked every starter for each power conference team entering the 2026 college football season. Crawford ranks Colorado’s Julian Lewis No. 49. There are 68 power conference teams in college football, meaning that Lewis is among the lower end of power conference quarterbacks.

“The former sought-after recruit was able to redshirt last season after playing in four games, finishing with 589 yards passing and four touchdowns,” Crawford said. “Deion Sanders (Colorado coach) is trying to build around his quarterback after landing top-25 transfer class once again.”

The No. 1 ranked quarterback in 2026 according to Crawford is Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore. Moore had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a projected early first round selection. Moore decided to return to Oregon for one more season before eventually taking the next stop to the NFL.

Julian Lewis did not exceed four games played in his true freshman season in 2025, keeping him eligible for a redshirt. He showed promise in his limited time on the field and there’s good reason for Buffaloes fans to be excited.

Lewis signed with the Buffaloes as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in his class. As he enters year No. 2 in Boulder, he’ll have a chance to lead the Buffs’ offense.

Colorado’s Quarterback Position

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

In 2025, Lewis was the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter and quarterback Ryan Staub. Salter began the season as the starter but things never gelled with him running the offense.

After a few starts, Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave the starting nod to Staub. That didn’t last long at Staub only started one game. It was then back to Salter. Salter played better in his return, but again struggled after a few games back. “Coach Prime” made the move to Lewis.

They liked what they saw and the reason why they didn’t have him play in the final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats was to keep his redshirt year in tact.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The 2025 Buffaloes went 3-9, missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. They will try to turn their fortunes around in 2026 with Lewis under center. Colorado’s 2026 season opener is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.