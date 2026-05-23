Three Make-or-Break Games for Julian Lewis's Big 12 MVP Chances

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled off the massive flip of four-star quarterback Julian Lewis in 2025 for good reason.

Coach Deion Sanders believed the one-time USC verbal commit can become the Buffaloes' next best quarterback post Shedeur Sanders. Lewis flashed his potential late in the season, but Sanders and CU expect more from him in 2026. That includes gunning for the Most Valuable Player honor in the Big 12 and perhaps sparking sudden Heisman Trophy conversations.

But to win the former award, Lewis will need to raise his quarterback game another level against these three 2026 foes.

Week 3 at Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) following his third quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The counterargument here is that Lewis struggling out in Big Ten country for this game won't hurt his Big 12 MVP chances, since this is a non-conference foe.

But the road trip to Evanston, Illinois is still pivotal for Lewis when looking deeper.

The Colorado dual-threat will face his first top-25 defense from 2025 in this showdown. Northwestern especially bottled opposing air attacks in holding teams to under 194 yards per game last season.

The Wildcats bring back as many as nine returners from that No. 24-ranked unit, including cornerbacks Robert Fitzgerald and Josh Fussell. Even old Big 12 rival edge rusher Jamaal Johnson comes to Northwestern to boost the trenches.

Lewis picking this defense apart will set the tone for conference play.

Week 5 vs. Texas Tech

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The stars align greatly here for Lewis and the Buffaloes. Texas Tech lost All-American linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and will look younger on defense, the Red Raiders' strength from last season.

But Lewis and incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion have a reloaded front line to deal with. Disruptive defensive tackle AJ Holmes returns in the middle. San Diego State transfer Trey White enters the picture at edge rusher, with the potential to take over David Bailey's old spot.

Lewis going off on the throwing and rushing end here will determine his conference MVP chances. This Oct. 3 Homecoming showdown is also the game that shows why Colorado recruited Lewis all along: to perform on a big stage like this one against a superior conference foe, especially one that represented the Big 12 in last year's College Football Playoffs.

Week 10 vs. Houston Cougars

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs out of the pocket during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Now for the game that very well can dictate Lewis's All-Conference and MVP chances.

Houston will fuel top 25 chatter after finishing 10-3 overall under coach Willie Fritz. Some fans will view the Cougars as the biggest threat to topple Texas Tech atop the standings in the conference.

But not if Lewis and Colorado have something to say about that. If the Buffaloes become bowl eligible before this Friday, Nov. 13 showdown, count on a standing room only crowd inside Folsom Field.

Lewis faces big tests here with ball-hawking cornerback Will James (three interceptions) and safety tandem Kentrell Webb plus Jordan Allen on the backend. This trio will attempt to erase any potential long bombs from Lewis's arm.

He can still counter with his legs and test a younger front seven. Plus raise his MVP chances within the conference with this game.

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