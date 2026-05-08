Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Stepping Up as a Leader

The Colorado Buffaloes will enter the season with multiple new targets on offense, including transfer receivers like Kam Perry, Danny Scudero, and DeAndre Moore Jr. Meanwhile, some key returners for Colorado include receivers Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson, and Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

Julian Lewis Putting in Offseason Work With Colorado Receivers

Expected to be the starting quarterback for Colorado in 2026, Julian Lewis is seemingly doing everything he can to establish a connection with his new receivers. Most recently, Lewis was spotted in a social media post from Farrakhan Jr., showing the Buffs quarterback working out with receivers like Perry and Farrakhan Jr. in Atlanta, Georgia, during the offseason.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Juju, Quannell, and Kam Perry worked out together in Atlanta today🔥 #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/B6nO5CZz1v — Ky🦬 (@ihavemadflavor) May 8, 2026

Colorado's spring game marked the end of spring practice for the Buffs, and the team has a break before returning to campus for summer workouts and eventually fall camp.

Lewis is facing a pivotal season after getting some experience in game action as a true freshman as Colorado coach Deion Sanders rotated between Lewis and fellow Buffs quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub.

As a result, Lewis spending time with his new receivers is pivotal. Building chemistry and getting to know each other's habits and abilities is key to any successful offense. With only so much time to practice with each other in Boulder, it appears as though Lewis and a few of Colorado's receivers have taken matters into their own hands.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Not only are Lewis and Perry and Farrkhan Jr. getting to know each other on the football field, they can also help continue to learn and master a new offense, sparked by Sanders' hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion in the offseason.

Lewis is on his second offensive coordinator in as many seasons, so spending as much time as possible learning the playbook is also key to any potential success for the Buffs in 2026.

Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Room

"Coach Prime" has yet to officially name a starting quarterback which is the same strategy he took in the previous offseason. Sanders and his coaching staff eventually decided to start Salter over Lewis, but the starting job appears to be Lewis's to lose entering 2026. However, Sanders could continue to delay any decision before week 1, like he has in the past, potentially to drum up some more competition throughout the entire roster.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Lewis is joined by Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne in Colorado's quarterback room, giving the Buffs multiple options at the key position, once again.

However, Lewis displayed his chemistry with some of Colorado's top receivers in the spring game, namely Danny Scudero who caught the game's lone touchdown pass from Lewis.

Wilson actually threw for five more yards than Lewis during the spring game, but the former Utah quarterback also threw one interception and no touchdowns. Lewis demonstrated his ability to protect the ball, but he did take two sacks. Still, Lewis finished with a 130.4 QBR for the spring game compared to Wilson's QBR of 78.8.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.