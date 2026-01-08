Colorado Buffaloes Lose Talented Defender To Penn State In Transfer Portal

The January transfer window continues to reshape the landscape in Boulder. This time, it's defensive lineman Alexander McPherson who officially committed to Penn State on Tuesday.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Alexander McPherson (98) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

BREAKING: Colorado true freshman transfer EDGE Alexander McPherson has Committed to Penn State, his agent @AgentJoeD tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 250 EDGE appeared in 10 games this season, totaling 16 Tackles, 6 QB Hurries, 1 blocked punt, & 0.5 Sackhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/yAwPdFqDB5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

McPherson appeared in 10 games for Colorado in 2025, recording 16 tackles, six quarterback hurries, and a blocked punt that served as the signature highlight of his rookie campaign.

His departure hurts, not just because of what he showed on the field and his three years of remaining eligibility, but because it reinforces a reality Colorado fans are learning to live with. In today’s college football world, development often invites outside interest, making continuity a highly regarded commodity.

Another Edge Loss, Another Portal Reality

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

McPherson’s move to Penn State fits a familiar pattern. Colorado has invested heavily in identifying, developing, and deploying defensive talent under “Coach Prime,” only to see that growth draw attention from national powers with deeper continuity and more established defensive systems.

For Colorado, losing McPherson compounds an already fluid edge room. The Buffs entered the offseason knowing the defensive front needed reinforcements, but the recent portal departures accelerated that urgency. Along with McPherson's departure for Happy Valley, fellow former Colorado edge and portal entrant London Merritt is expected to visit Clemson on Wednesday.

MORE: Why Colorado Buffaloes Are Dominating Transfer Portal Despite Rough Season

MORE: Colorado's Jordon Seaton Sends Strong Message To Ohio State Cousin Entering Transfer Portal

MORE: Deion Sanders to Cleveland Browns Comes With Big Warning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Merritt’s ongoing recruitment only underscores how competitive the edge market has become, especially for players with Power Four tape and upside.

Still, the recent exits aren't necessarily an indictment of program direction so much as they're a reflection of the sport’s current climate. Colorado is no longer operating in a vacuum. Players developed in Boulder are visible everywhere, and that visibility cuts both ways.

Colorado’s Answer: Experience, Production, and Depth

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp watches the team warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While McPherson heads east, Colorado has been aggressive in restocking the edge room with proven production. One of the most significant additions is Toby Anene who arrives from North Dakota State with one of the most complete résumés of any portal edge defender this cycle.

Over the past two seasons, Anene logged 968 defensive snaps, producing 13 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 71 pressures, and six batted passes. That level of usage and disruption speaks to his durability, consistency, and comfort playing in high-leverage situations—qualities Colorado badly needs on the perimeter.

The Buffs also dipped into Conference USA by signing Charlotte edge rusher Yamil Talib, a redshirt freshman with intriguing upside. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defender totaled 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 2025. Beyond the stat line, Talib brings pedigree as he is the nephew of former Broncos legend and Super Bowl champion Aquib Talib, a connection that resonates deeply in Boulder.

Another key addition is Albany standout Balansama Kamara, whose 2025 production jumped off the tape. Kamara posted 67 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, showing the kind of downhill aggression and closing speed that translates well to the Big 12.

Building a More Complete Front Seven

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes defense celebrate following a turnover in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Edge play doesn’t exist in isolation, and Colorado’s entire defensive approach reflects that. The recent commitment of Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron adds another critical layer to the Buffs' defense. Lampron’s presence is expected to help create a more gap-sound defense, allowing the edge rushers to play faster and more decisively without overextending.

Pairing experienced edges with a linebacker who understands fits, leverage, and pursuit angles could help turn disruption into defensive production for Colorado in 2026.

Losing McPherson to Penn State is a tough blow. So is the loss of Merritt. But in modern college football, departures are inevitable, especially when young players flash early and attract national attention.

When the 2026 season rolls around, the names on the Buffs roster may have changed, but the vision in Boulder hasn’t. As Colorado's roster continues to be reshaped through the transfer portal, the foundation of its defensive identity is being rebuilt with intention, one piece at a time.