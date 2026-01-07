Deion Sanders to Cleveland Browns Comes With Big Warning

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is off to a strong start, but familiar NFL rumors surrounding Deion Sanders are heating up again. While his departure from Boulder still feels unlikely, speculation has intensified after the Cleveland Browns opened their head-coaching position.

With the Browns' job now open, Sanders’ ties to the franchise are impossible to ignore, especially with quarterback Shedeur Sanders already in Cleveland. The family connection only fuels the discussion, and a potential reunion figures to remain a popular offseason storyline.

Still, not everyone is sold on the idea. First Things First analyst Chris Broussard questioned whether Sanders and the Browns would be a natural fit, citing uncertainty around Shedeur Sanders’ long-term outlook.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

“I think [Stefanski’s] handling of Shedeur is what doomed him,” Broussard said. “If you hire Deion, you’re committing to Shedeur. And he has not shown me enough to know he’s my next franchise guy.”

Those concerns linger as Sanders’ status remains unclear, given his subpar finish to the season and his fifth-round draft status. With limited salary cap flexibility and missing out on the Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore sweepstakes, Cleveland’s options are already narrowing.

For now, the Browns' opening feels more like speculation than substance despite the obvious ties to Deion Sanders. Unless Cleveland is fully committed to a long-term vision built around him, the fit remains questionable.

MORE: Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

MORE: Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

MORE: Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

What Chris Broussard’s Remarks Tell Us About Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes

Nov 4, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; ESPN analyst Chris Broussard reports from the baseline during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland won 96-86. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Figuring out Broussard’s take on Shedeur and the Buffaloes program isn’t easy, but one thing is clear as he’s not sold on Shedeur. He’s also not entirely sold on Deion, suggesting he doesn’t see the duo having the same success they enjoyed in Boulder.

Shedeur was a fifth-round pick who began the season fourth on the Browns’ depth chart, and while Stefanski might have managed the situation differently, the pressure surrounding him was already high. Bringing Deion into the mix would only intensify the spotlight and expectations.

The odds of a fifth-round pick becoming a franchise quarterback are low, and the NFL has a long history of teams betting on players who never reach that level. Sanders showed flashes this season, but he still has a lot to prove before he can be trusted long-term.

Broussard’s skepticism underscores just how tough a transition this would be for Deion. Even with Shedeur in Cleveland, replicating the success they built at Colorado would be a major challenge, and few analysts believe it’s realistic.

Deion Sanders To Cleveland Is Complicated But Not Impossible

NFL legend Deion Sanders Sr., facing, hugs his son Shedeur Sanders before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As wild as the idea of Deion Sanders reuniting with Shedeur Sanders may sound, it’s not as far-fetched as it initially appears. Owner Jimmy Haslam has never been shy about bold decisions, and few expected the franchise to pull off the Deshaun Watson trade when it happened.

That willingness to take risks keeps the door open to imagining Sanders on the sideline next season. Shedeur did enough down the stretch to likely enter the offseason as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, while Deion remained a visible presence with frequent appearances at Browns games.

With Cleveland missing out on drafting a first-round quarterback, there’s a realistic path where the organization sticks with Sanders under center. Trading up for a quarterback remains an option, but it feels unlikely, which keeps the door open for continuity.

Sanders makes sense for Cleveland since he brings instant credibility, leadership, and a clear identity to a franchise still searching for direction. If the Browns want a bold reset that resonates with both players and fans, few candidates fit that vision better than Sanders.