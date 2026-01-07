Why Colorado Buffaloes Are Dominating Transfer Portal Despite Rough Season
In this story:
A disappointing three-win season hasn't stopped the Colorado Buffaloes from landing several talented transfer portal players in recent days.
While coach Deion Sanders has certainly lost his fair share of players to the portal, the Buffs have so far rebounded with 16 transfer commits, primarily from Group of Six and FCS programs. Colorado's initial haul includes eight defensive linemen/EDGE rushers and two defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers and linebackers.
In an interview with DNVR, former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero shared his take on why he and so many other transfers have given their transfer commitment to Colorado.
"Obviously, the record (3-9) says what it says, but at the end of the day, you're going to a place where you can feel the love, but also feel the intensity in that building where everybody feels like they're locked in on the same page," Scudero told DNVR. "With talking to Coach Prime all the way down to some of their equipment guys, everybody is locked in on the same goal."
While Colorado's coaching staff has undergone a few changes this offseason, including the hiring of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Sanders' program has seemingly maintained its drive toward winning.
"When you have that type of similarity between everybody on staff, it makes you think, 'Well, I'd want to be a part of this," Scudero added. "I really felt that on my visit. I hope to say that the other guys that are visiting and have visited and committed felt the same thing. It was noticeable how locked-in everybody was on the visit and how eager everybody is to turn this thing around and how excited everybody is."
Danny Scudero's Projected Impact
Marion's unique "Go-Go" offense should allow Scudero and fellow 5-foot-9 wide receiver commit Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) to be used in more than just the slot. "It's speed and speedy," Perry told DNVR regarding his relationship with Scudero.
At San Jose State this past season, Scudero caught 88 passes for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, including four against the Wyoming Cowboys. The California native also totaled over 150 receiving yards against Central Michigan, New Mexico, Wyoming and Hawaii.
Expect Scudero, Perry and returner Quentin Gibson to all find success in Marion's offense as smaller wide receivers.
MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds
MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director
MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits
As of Wednesday afternoon, "Coach Prime" owns 16 transfer portal commits.
- Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)
- Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)
- EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)
- EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)
- Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)
- Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)
- EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)
- Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)
- Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)
- EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)
- EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)
- Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)
- Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)
- Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)
- Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)
- Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison)
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.