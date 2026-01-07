Why Colorado Buffaloes Are Dominating Transfer Portal Despite Rough Season

A disappointing three-win season hasn't stopped the Colorado Buffaloes from landing several talented transfer portal players in recent days.

While coach Deion Sanders has certainly lost his fair share of players to the portal, the Buffs have so far rebounded with 16 transfer commits, primarily from Group of Six and FCS programs. Colorado's initial haul includes eight defensive linemen/EDGE rushers and two defensive backs, running backs, wide receivers and linebackers.

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In an interview with DNVR, former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero shared his take on why he and so many other transfers have given their transfer commitment to Colorado.

"Obviously, the record (3-9) says what it says, but at the end of the day, you're going to a place where you can feel the love, but also feel the intensity in that building where everybody feels like they're locked in on the same page," Scudero told DNVR. "With talking to Coach Prime all the way down to some of their equipment guys, everybody is locked in on the same goal."

Danny Scudero on why guys want to come play for CU despite the down year:



“From talking to Coach Prime down to some of the equipment guys, everyone is locked in on the same goal…



When you have that type of similarity between everyone it makes you want to be a part of it”🗣️ pic.twitter.com/MM7lNZGh4p — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) January 6, 2026

While Colorado's coaching staff has undergone a few changes this offseason, including the hiring of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Sanders' program has seemingly maintained its drive toward winning.

"When you have that type of similarity between everybody on staff, it makes you think, 'Well, I'd want to be a part of this," Scudero added. "I really felt that on my visit. I hope to say that the other guys that are visiting and have visited and committed felt the same thing. It was noticeable how locked-in everybody was on the visit and how eager everybody is to turn this thing around and how excited everybody is."

Danny Scudero's Projected Impact

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Marion's unique "Go-Go" offense should allow Scudero and fellow 5-foot-9 wide receiver commit Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio) to be used in more than just the slot. "It's speed and speedy," Perry told DNVR regarding his relationship with Scudero.

At San Jose State this past season, Scudero caught 88 passes for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, including four against the Wyoming Cowboys. The California native also totaled over 150 receiving yards against Central Michigan, New Mexico, Wyoming and Hawaii.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Expect Scudero, Perry and returner Quentin Gibson to all find success in Marion's offense as smaller wide receivers.

MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) tackles Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As of Wednesday afternoon, "Coach Prime" owns 16 transfer portal commits.