Colorado Fans Will Love Deion Sanders' Message to His Team Before Spring Scrimmage

The Colorado Buffaloes held their first scrimmage of spring practice, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders' trademark discipline was on display thanks to the YouTube video posted by Well Off Media.

Before Colorado's black and white teams squared off against each other, "Coach Prime" addressed all of the Buffaloes, and part of his message centered on the pants of his players' uniforms. While it might seem trivial, such an attention to detail is consistently preached by Sanders.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If I see your quads, I'm gonna send you right in. We play football. We ain't out here for a fashion contest, a beauty contest, we out here to play football. We gon' compete, we gon' hit. Quarterbacks ain't get touched, receivers ain't getting touched. Tight ends, running backs getting hit, everybody else getting hit. I can't wait to see who is going to be victorious. I have my thoughts, I have my concerns whether it's gon' be black or white," said Sanders.

Not only is Sanders emphasizing an attention to detail with the Buffs' uniforms, another theme of spring practices appears to be competition. Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis

Other Takeaways From Colorado's Spring Scrimmage

Courtesy of Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media, Colorado offers unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Buffaloes program, including highlights from practice.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the first scrimmage, Colorado receiver Kam Perry seemed to be making the most plays on either team. The transfer from Miami (Ohio) connected with transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson multiple times, including a deep touchdown pass on the very first play. A highlight of Wilson throwing a deep touchdown to transfer receiver Danny Scudero also made the Well Off Media video.

The production from Wilson sparked questions about a serious quarterback competition brewing in Boulder. With the departure of former Buffs quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, Lewis is the expected starter as the longest-tenured quarterback on the roster.

However, with a change at offensive coordinator in hiring Brennan Marion, the Buffaloes could be entering fall camp without a true decision on the team's No. 1 quarterback. As a result, how Lewis and Wilson perform at the spring game will be worth monitoring.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders' Potential Quarterback Plans

Before Colorado's 2025 season opener against Georgia Tech, Sanders waited until the week of the game to confirm that Salter would be starting for the Buffaloes. While the team might have known the plans, "Coach Prime" chose to keep that information inside the program, potentially to gain a competitive advantage over Georgia Tech.

Might Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff follow a similar playbook in the build up to the 2026 season?

Regardless of having a true quarterback competition for the Buffaloes' starting job, the program should enter the 2026 season with some depth at the position if Wilson is in fact pushing Lewis in practice.

Colorado fans learned last year that a rotation at quarterback doesn't inspire confidence in any one of the signal-callers, so the Buffaloes would ideally have a clear depth chart for the position heading into the season.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!