Colorado's Offensive Depth Chart Projection Following Spring Practice

The Colorado Buffaloes have finished spring practice, and with a revamped roster, the team look to have a much better season under coach Deion Sanders in 2026.

So, here is the projected offensive depth chart following the end of spring.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Starter: Julian Lewis

Backup: Isaac Wilson

At this point, it appears that Colorado is trending toward starting redshirt freshman Julian Lewis at quarterback after a spring where he was solid and showed good flashes. After playing four games last season, Lewis has some experience, and with a new system under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, he could be in a great position to succeed.

Fellow quarterback Isaac Wilson does seem to be in a great position to win the backup role, but as of now has some work to do when the season comes around if he wants to be the starter.

Running Back

Starter: Damian Henderson II

Backup: Richard Young

One of the deepest positions on this roster is, without question, the running back room, where the Buffaloes brought in several solid players. However, Damian Henderson II and Richard Young seem to have asserted themselves as the top two backs in the room. Henderson brings a blend of speed and power, while Young brings more power to help in short-yardage situations.

Other backs that could work into the rotation are Jaquail Smith, DeKalon Taylor, and Michah Welch, who all have experience at the collegiate level. However, with Henderson’s experience under Marion and Young’s strength, it seems they have the advantage heading into the fall.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Starters: Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams

Backups: Kam Perry, Ernest Campebell, Hykeem Williams

On the perimeter, the Buffaloes have been able to add several great players, which has created one of the deepest position groups on the roster. Based on spring performance and the comments of Marion, it seems that Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Joseph Williams have the inside track to start which each of them having solid seasons in 2025.

Scudero was the most productive receiver in the country, Moore put his speed and playmaking on display, and Williams can make contested catches with great ball tracking. While this trio does have the advantage, receivers Kam Perry, Ernest Campbell, and Hykeem Williams are also solid weapons and could work into being solid contributors in Marion’s offense.

Tight End

Starter: Zach Atkins

Backups: Corbin Laisure Fisher Clements

At the tight end position, Zach Atkins appears to be the favorite to become the starter after playing that role in 2025. In Marion’s offense, Atkins could become more productive and potentially one of the more reliable tight ends in the Big 12.

Other players in the tight end rotation could include Corbin Laisure, who returns from the Buffaloes 2025 team and transfer addition, Fisher Clements. Laisure brings a great threat down the seam, and Clements could be a great red zone threat for Lewis with his 6-7 frame. As Colorado heads into the 2026 season, it seems that the Buffaloes have a solid tight end rotation that could help create a very productive offense.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Left Tackle

Starter: Bo Hughley

Backup: Leon Bell

Former Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley performed well in the spring and with his SEC experience, he should be in a great spot to secure the starting spot. Another option at left tackle comes in the form of Leon Bell, who brings great size, standing at 6-8 and 330 pounds, and has solid ACC experience.

Left Guard

Starter: Jayvon McFadden

Backup: Chauncey Gooden

On the interior at left guard, Jayvon McFadden had a solid spring and could be in a great spot to be one of the five starters up front. After playing for Ohio State last season, McFadden has the Big Ten experience that could be very valuable for the Buffaloes. Chauncey Gooden could also be a great option with his size at 6-3, 380 pounds to be a dominant force up front.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Center

Starter: Demetrius Hunter

Backup: Sean Kinney

At center, it appears that Demetrius Hunter is very likely to become the starter after his experience in the Big 12 with Houston. With the understanding of the conference and its intensity, Hunter could help Colorado with the communication aspect, which could take pressure off Lewis. The backup option could be Sean Kinney, who also has a solid amount of experience after playing for Lafayette, and if needed, he could step in.

Right Guard

Starter: Jose Soto

Backup: Yahya Attia

Also on the interior at right guard, Jose Soto also had a solid spring, and after playing for San Jose State, Soto showed he can be reliable as a pass protector but also as a run blocker at the Divison 1 level against solid competition. Fellow guard Yahya Attia could also be a great option after playing for Colorado over the past few seasons and becoming one of the leaders on the roster. Whether he plays or not, Attia is sure to make an impact on Colorado in 2026.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right Tackle:

Starter: Taj White

Backup: Larry Johnson III

Former Rutgers tackle Taj White seems to be in a good position to become the starter at right tackle after a good spring. With his Big Ten experience, White has become a solid run blocker and has the potential to become a solid pass blocker. The Buffaloes also have Larry Johnson III, who played last year before his season ended early due to injury. Johnson could be a solid starter, but he does have some work to do if he wants to win the starting job in the fall.

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