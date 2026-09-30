Colorado Fans Will Love What Joseph Williams Said About Julian Lewis, Isaac Wilson

The Colorado Buffaloes still had not publicly named a starting quarterback for No. 12 Texas Tech when wide receiver Joseph Williams met reporters Tuesday. If Williams ever had a preference between quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson, he did a pretty good job of handling the question he was asked.

Williams paused when Associated Press reporter Pat Graham asked him to compare the two. He said “let me think” twice, then provided a response that sounded more like a vote of confidence in the room than an argument for either quarterback.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So regardless of who’s out there, who got out there, we’re confident,” Williams said. “We feel good who’s out there, and we’re gonna make plays for them no matter what.”

Williams has firsthand reason to trust both. At Baylor, he caught a career-high 11 passes for 127 yards, scored on a fourth-quarter pass from Wilson and completed a 49-yard pass to wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. in Colorado’s 23-13 loss.

Joseph Williams sees more similarity than separation at quarterback

Williams could have separated the quarterbacks by style. Instead, he started with what they share.

“JuJu, they both can make every throw on the field. They both throw with a lot of velocity. They put a lot of touch on the ball,” Williams said. “Isaac has a lot of experience, 'cause he started before this. So I feel like that also helps him a lot.”

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson brought starting experience from Utah when he transferred to Colorado. Lewis started each of Colorado’s first four games, although coach Deion Sanders replaced him with Wilson at halftime against Baylor.

Williams also described two quarterbacks who are borrowing from each other rather than retreating into separate corners of the room.

“And they’re both really good leaders,” Williams said. “I can tell that things that Isaac does, JuJu sees it, and he tries to pick up on it. And the same thing with Isaac, he sees things JuJu does, and they try to pick up.”

Joseph Williams already handled a midgame switch

Williams did not have much to speak hypothetically about adjusting to another quarterback. Wilson came off the bench at Baylor and helped Colorado turn a 13-3 deficit into a 13-13 tie before the Bears ran away with the points.

Williams said his first job was making sure the new quarterback knew his receivers were with him.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So just keep telling him no matter what, I got you, you know, you’re good. Keep going through your reads. You can make every throw on the field,” Williams said. “Just you got to keep instilling confidence in them.”

The next test arrives quickly. No. 12 Texas Tech visits Folsom Field on Oct. 3, No. 13 Utah comes after Colorado’s bye week, and No. 19 Oklahoma State waits in Stillwater on Oct. 24.

Joseph Williams sees opportunity in Colorado’s ranked stretch

Williams did not need much time to frame the next three games.

“Very excited. It’s an opportunity from God. It’s an opportunity for us to turn the season around and make a flip of the switch just like that,” Williams said. “'Cause like you said, three ranked opponents coming into our house, and we feel like no one’s coming to our house to beat us.”

The schedule, however, offers one small correction to that rallying cry. Texas Tech and Utah come to Boulder. Oklahoma State does not. Meaning that Colorado will have to take that confidence to Stillwater.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The location hardly softened his confidence.

“We feel like we could play with anybody,” Williams said. “So regardless what jersey you got on, regardless who’s out there, we feel like we could play with whoever.”

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