Colorado Buffaloes' Next Two-Way Star? Jalen Lott Visiting Boulder Over Weekend
For top two-way prospects looking to continue playing both ways in college, there's no better destination than the Colorado Buffaloes.
Coach Deion Sanders, a former two-way player himself, allowed three Buffs to see offensive and defensive snaps last season: cornerback/wide receiver Isaiah Hardge, lineman Tyler Brown and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Now, Colorado is looking at another potential two-way threat in four-star athlete Jalen Lott.
Lott is a cornerback/wide receiver at Panther Creek High School (Frisco, Texas) and one of several class of 2026 prospects visiting Boulder this weekend. While Lott is being heavily pursued by multiple other Power Four programs, the possibility of becoming Sanders' next true two-way talent should help Colorado's cause.
On3's Steve Wiltfong recently shared his thoughts on the importance of Colorado having Lott on campus this weekend.
"The No. 2 (ranked) athlete in the country, Jalen Lott can play receiver, can play corner, he is visiting this weekend, and no program can point toward a dual side of the ball athlete more than Colorado right now," Wiltfong said. "They believe in their guys, they give them the opportunity to shine and pull the best out of them. Certainly they'll be able to point to Travis Hunter and say, 'We have a track record of playing guys both ways if that's something that's intriguing to you.'"
Wiltfong added that certain schools are recruiting Lott as purely either a corner or receiver. Other teams that are high on Lott include the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes.
"There's some schools that love Jalen Lott as a corner and some that like him as a wide receiver," Wiltfong said. "Oregon's where my On3 RPM (recruiting prediction machine) is. USC just had him on campus, I heard it was a fabulous visit. He's one of their top overall targets. Ohio State (and) Georgia (are) involved."
Again, Colorado will have to beat out multiple teams that reached the College Football Playoff last season, but Hunter's success under "Coach Prime" could be the Buffs' X factor toward landing Lott.
"Colorado gets Jalen Lott on campus on the heels of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter being the best two-way player in college football history," Wiltfong said. "A lot to point to for Jalen Lott going into his visit to Colorado."
The 6-foot, 170-pound Lott received an offer from the Buffs in January. Three months later, he announced Colorado as one of his top 10 schools.
According to MaxPreps, Lott led Panther Creek with 85 receptions for 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior last season. He also had 18 carries for 106 yards and touchdowns, and threw two passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. Defensive statistics weren't made available.
EDGE Domata Peko Jr., a junior college product and the son of Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, represents the Buffs' lone class of 2026 commitment.