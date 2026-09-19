Colorado Buffaloes vs. Northwestern Final Preview, Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes are one win away from opening the 2026 season 3-0, but they will face their toughest test yet when they face Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. Colorado enters the matchup following their dominant 52-21 win over Weber State while Northwestern is coming off a 34-18 victory over South Dakota State and a bye week.

This game will give Colorado its first opportunity to face a Big Ten opponent this season and another chance to prove that their strong start is more than just early season luck. With Northwestern having extra time to prepare, the Buffaloes will have to execute on both sides of the ball in order to remain undefeated.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Northwestern Game Preview

Colorado has plenty of momentum going into their upcoming matchup. The Buffaloes are 2-0 after opening the season with a very dramatic 14-13 win over Georgia Tech before dominating Weber State the following week.

The Weber State game was particularly important for Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis completed 17 of 23 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns as he added a rushing touchdown as well. His performance included 212 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the first quarter, setting or tying multiple Colorado records.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis now faces a much different challenge against the Northwestern Wildcats. The team have a new-look offense under coordinator Chip Kelly and are led by transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles. Chiles threw for 273 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 34-18 season opener over South Dakota State.

Northwestern also has an explosive weapon in their running back Joseph Himon II. Himon rushed for 87 yards on only four carries in that first game, including an 80-yard touchdown run. His ability to create explosive plays could be especially important against a Colorado defense that allowed 21 points to Weber State in game two.

The Wildcats’ have also enjoyed the advantage of having a bye week. Northwestern played its season opener on Sept. 5 and had two weeks to prepare for Colorado. Northwestern coach David Braun emphasized using that time to correct mistakes and prepare for the Buffaloes while praising their opponents’ offensive and defensive lines.

Colorado is also needing to monitor their injury situation. Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero is not expected to play after dealing with a foot injury. Depth will be an important factor as the game progresses.

Final Prediction:

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Northwestern as a 3.5-point favorite.

According to FanDuel, Northwestern is listed as -182 on the moneyline and Colorado at +150. The Over/Under has moved to 48.5 points. These numbers suggest that oddsmakers expect a competitive back and forth throughout this game and that’s exactly what the betting market is pointing towards.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern has had additional time to prepare, they’ll be playing at home and has an offense that could really create some problems with Chiles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly’s scheme. Colorado’s defense will need to avoid allowing any explosive plays and completely force Northwestern into difficult third-down situations.

There are still plenty of reasons as to why Colorado could pull of a victory though.

The biggest factor is in fact their young quarterback. Lewis has already shown that he can respond after a difficult stretch and produce both a comeback and performance. He played well enough against Georgia Tech to lead a game-winning drive and then followed it up by putting his name in the Colorado history books with a historical performance against Weber State.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s rushing attack could also play a major role. Micah Welch became the first 100-yard rusher of the Deion Sanders era in their game against Weber State. He finished with 106 yards and a touchdown. Colorado also produced two 100-yard receivers in Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr., giving the Buffaloes a balance that could make things more difficult for Northwestern to solely focus on Lewis.

The key for Colorado will be avoiding an early deficit. Northwestern has the home-field advantage and has had extra time to study up on the Buffaloes. Colorado cannot afford the slow start or to miss any opportunities that could potentially change the momentum of a road game.

Ultimately, Northwestern should be expected to keep the game close but Colorado’s combination of the quarterback’s momentum, rushing production and sustaining an offensive balance gives the Buffaloes enough to finish the job.

Colorado 20, Northwestern 17

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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