Three Bold Predictions for Colorado vs. Northwestern

The Colorado Buffaloes head to Evanston, Illinois, this Saturday for a matchup against Northwestern in a game that could provide an early season test for both teams. Colorado enters the matchup with a 2-0 record after opening the season with its wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State. On the other side, Northwestern is entering the matchup 1-0 following their win over South Dakota State.

With Northwestern currently favored by 3.5 points by FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting market expects a competitive game. However, Colorado has shown enough early in their season to make this matchup particularly intriguing.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’ Run Game Steals the Show

One of the biggest reasons for optimism surrounding Colorado heading into this matchup is the Buffaloes’ run game. Northwestern coach David Braun has specifically praised Colorado’s ability to run the football and said stopping the Buffaloes’ aggressive rushing will be a major challenge for the Wildcats.

This would be a significant accomplishment on the road against a Big Ten opponent but Colorado’s ability to establish the run could be one of the most important factors of this game. A productive rushing attack would take the pressure off the passing game if need be. It’s a nice thought to know that not only do the Buffaloes have weapons within their receiving core but they can also rely on their solid set of running backs to keep the tempo of the offense up.

Colorado really has an opportunity here to test Northwestern especially at the line of scrimmage. If the Colorado offensive line plays like they did against Weber State, then they will set the offense up for success as they challenge the Northwestern defenders, creating noticeable holes for the running backs.

Colorado could most definitely rush for more than 200 yards against the Wildcats.

Colorado Keeps the Game Within One Score

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) pulls in a catch in the fourth quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have shown that they are fully capable to successfully competing away from home this season. In their home opener, they proved that they can win a close game and the defense can be relentless. The Buffaloes then proved that their offense can explode and their young quarterback is capable of playing like a veteran.

Colorado bounced back and refused to give up in quite literally the last few seconds of their first 2026 matchup against Georgia Tech. They will without a doubt have the same mentality in this away game against Northwestern.

The Wildcats will have the home-field advantage but Colorado has the talent and recent momentum to make this an incredibly competitive game all the way into the fourth quarter. If the Buffaloes can limit penalties, protect the ball and simply do each one of their individual jobs, they can stay within the current spread.

Colorado has the ability to win outright or lose by no more than three points. Spectators can once again watch the team make the final minutes of this game interesting especially if it comes down to one possession.

The Game Finishes Under 49 Points

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current betting total has moved around the high 40s with BetMGM listing the Over/Under at 48.5 points. Colorado and Northwestern could combine for fewer than 49 points.

A prediction like this might seem surprising after Colorado scored 52 points against Weber State but this is expected to be a much tougher matchup. On Northwestern’s side, they have home field advantage and for Colorado, they’re facing the Wildcats who have had additional time to prepare.

Northwestern already had a bye week therefore the extra time to focus on the Buffaloes. They were able to address changes they’d like to make such as avoiding penalties and allowing injured players some more time to recover.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) sacks Weber State Wildcat quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If both teams emphasize the run game and avoid giving up explosive plays, the final score could wind up being below the current betting total.

Colorado has plenty of offensive momentum heading into Saturday but Northwestern could be a tough opponent. While the Wildcats are favored, the Buffaloes have an opportunity to make a disruption. If Colorado sets a firm foundation early in the game by establishing their run game, remaining competitive and keeping the score under control with a steady defense, then the Buffaloes will be able to make a bold statement at Martin Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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