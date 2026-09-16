Deion Sanders Dives Into Coordinators' Preparation for Northwestern

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for a road trip to Chicago, Illinois, to face the Northwestern Wildcats and close out non-conference play, coach Deion Sanders has been rigorously preparing his team.

His coordinators have bought in and been a large part of that preparation. Sanders described their impact and his thoughts about the Buffs’ upcoming matchup in his Tuesday presser.

What Deion Sanders said:

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The impacts of Brennan Marion and Chris Marve

“Unbelievable. But not only are these guys great coordinators, [Brennan Marion] and Marve, they're friends, man. Like we’ve developed a tremendous friendship where, you know, I could call them after hours and we're cool. We may talk about a thing or two, or suggest a thing or two, and they never butt with it. You know, like, ‘No, I don’t know about that,’ they're not like that. They think about it, internalize it, and make it happen,” Sanders said.

“I feel like we have two of the best coordinators in the game of college football. We really do. [Marion]'s innovative, creative, he's a dog. I mean, if you hear the conversations on the headset, he understands what he wants. He sets up situational football and plays, and he takes advantage of it. He's tremendously aggressive. He calls it like that in practice, as he does in the game. It's not just a game-time thing,” Sanders said.

“He's like that in practice. So I'm truly pleased with who he is, not only as a coach, but to the young men that we have in the locker room,” Sanders said.

How Chris Marve is game-planning for Chip Kelly

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach Marv knows what he's doing, and we have tremendous personnel that these kids can play and they want to play. We just got to eliminate errors and mistakes, unnecessary roughness calls, and just little stupid things that we may do, blowing the coverage here and there, and just not handling our assignments. But coach is up. He's up for it. He's up for every week, man. He don't look ahead,” Sanders said.

“He's right there. He looks for it too. But it's funny how you guys praise certain coaches that came from the pros, but you don't praise other coaches that came from the pros. Maybe because Coach Kelly was very successful and he had a wonderful career in college as well. I love the dude, man. I think he's a great human being. I really do, and a great coach. I really do,” Sanders said.

Opening Statement:

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach [David] Braun, I have a love for him because we came in the same class. Coach of the Year- Big Ten Coach of the Year; played defensive line. Winona State. Then began there as a GA. Worked his way up, man. North Dakota State, which is an unbelievable program. He and his wife, three kids. I really respect and admire him. He has some guys on the staff that, especially Chip Kelly, man. He was a great dude, great friend,” Sanders said.

“I remember how he treated me and my son [Shilo Sanders] at a camp in UCLA, so I never forgot that hospitality, his understanding; he offered Shedeur [Sanders] as well after the camp. But you never forget moments like that and how they treat your kids. Students of the week: Zach Atkins, business; Mr. [Yamil] Talib, economics, soccer, 6-0 win against Denver, they’re 6-1-1; volleyball improved to 8-0 after winning versus USC. Unbelievable man,” Sanders said.

“Tennis opening the season in Milwaukee. Milwaukee plays tennis? Some individual singles and doubles play. Cross country teams are in action again this weekend in Denver. Men's and women's golf teams are both in action today in their first tournament of the season. Juju [Julian Lewis] was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week and earned the Manning Star,” Sanders said.

“Joseph [Williams] was honored by the Earl Campbell Award, Toby [Anene] and Jah Jah [Boyd] both honored on the PFF National Team of the Week, and they were joined by Joseph on the Big 12 Team of the Week,” Sanders said.

“Daunting task, I feel like maybe inclement weather in Northwestern, but we're up for the challenge. Good team, you know. Hurry-up offense, and just no huddle, and just doing this thing like Chip Kelly's been known to do. It presents some dilemmas. We've got to prepare and practice for that thoroughly. Big Ten team, you know, they're going to be physical. I'm pretty sure they're not going to make many mistakes. They had two weeks to prepare for us,” Sanders said.

“I like, I like it. I like this task for us. I really do. I don't want to comment on underdogs, none of that, because I'm not a betting man, and I don't think the kids give a darn about that. And I'm not going to use that to propel them. If I got to use that to propel them and get them encouraged to go at it, something's wrong with us,” Sanders said.

How his team responded to his postgame message in Week 2

“They're responding. They understand. We've given them a tremendous amount of statistics and knowledge based on penalties and certain things that … I didn't feel like we were successful in a week ago. We could have done better. I don't want to sound like I'm ungrateful. When I said ungrateful, I thought about Shilo for some reason. Shilo tells me I'm grateful for things he does … I just saw him when I said that,” Sanders said.

“But no, we're elated about that. But we got a long way to go, and I'm not here just to have a winning season. I want a winning season, but I want bigger than that. We're here to win it, man. That's our goal: to win it, not just to compete and turn in a good game and make some highlights and kids get player of the week. We're not just here for that. We're here to win it all,” Sanders said.

The Save College Sports Act; his commercial in support of it

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders arrives before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's not my concern. My concern is this team. I did something. I was asked to do something. I did it because I thought it was the right thing to do, along with certain colleagues of mine who shared in on doing their version of it as well. But I shot it, and that was it. Haven't thought about it since, man. You know, I'm for it. I, I believe what I say, and I say the things I believe, but that's not my thought process right now,” Sanders said.

“My thought process is Northwestern. I know we're good for the game this week in Northwestern. We're really good for the game,” Sanders said.

If playing in Atlanta and Chicago helps recruiting

“Sometimes, I mean, Atlanta or Georgia, period, was a tremendous hub. I don't know the number, the count of young men that we have from the Georgia area. We took 17, close to 20 young men from Atlanta- from the Georgia area. So that's a big kind of hub for us. I don't know if Chicago is a big hub, but they have some tremendous football players there. I know we recruited a couple a couple years ago, but you know, as long as there's television, we're gonna be all right,” Sanders said.

The impact of his linebackers

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State Wildcats running back Omar Shah (0) is tacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) and linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They're not just valuable young men; they're leaders on this team. The way they go about practice, the way they work, the way they perform, who they are when no one's looking, those guys are all of that. We're looking for those types of guys right now in recruiting. Like we're trying to find some of those guys right now. Unfortunately, they're not in high school right now like that. They're in the portal, and they're not in the portal yet, but they will be,” Sanders said.

“But those are the types of young men that just are nasty and love the game of football, man. They think it, they talk it, they eat it, sleep with it. I mean, they love the game, and those are the types of young men that we want. We have a room full of those young men. Some of them just need a little more seasoning before we place them out there,” Sanders said.

The impact of the leadership retreat

“Well, the first thing that that retreat did was to provoke them to dream some things in life. This is what it could be. Like all I got to do is do this and rock steady, and we have the people in this organization that can guide them and lead them and allow them to understand what to do with their finances and how to handle success if they attain that. But that retreat, it's hard for me to talk about it because, you know, it's my retreat,” Sanders said.

“I don't want to sit up here and pat myself on the back, although my arms can reach. really want them to understand that was a purpose. It was a purposeful retreat. It was a good one, wasn't it? It was. It was a good one. I got to use that one again in a better setting, because you guys didn't really get it,” Sanders said.

Julian Lewis taking his linemen out for dinner

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's coming. Continue to grow as a young man. You met guys made mockery when I said he's coming around the mountain, right? Remember that? He's coming. He's coming. You can't expect certain things to happen expeditiously because he hadn't played a lot of football at this level. But he's coming. That's a wonderful start to take those guys. Those guys are your bread and butter,” Sanders said.

“If you don't have a relationship with those guys, I don't know what it's going to be like in the future. That that's a wonderful way to get relationships started. It really is. But you've got to manage those and keep those going, and that's the task, and we've got to do that. But I love it,” Sanders said.

Toby Anene’s first two performances

“He's one of my favorites. I can probably get on his nerves asking him about his family, and his mom came down on his visit because his dad went with his brother that weekend … So, they just came this weekend …. So I always ask him about that. I get on his nerves about that, but I stay on his butt because we played against him, and I know what he possessed when he was on the field against us. And I want that same guy and then some,” Sanders said.

“And you're talking about a great young man that was raised right, that loves the game, that hunts, that wants to be that guy. He gets frustrated because he hasn't rattled off those sack totals like he desires, but it's not for lack of effort and not for being there. They're gonna come, and when they come, they're gonna come in bunches. So I'm proud of that young man,” Sanders said.

Boo Carter playing multiple positions

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[A cornerback] is who I think he is. And in the NFL, I think he could play the slot, corner and safety. And what does that do for him? Gives him value for sure. So any of our guys that we have inside this locker room, we want to find ways to create value for them. And that's what I want to do with not only Boo but some of the others as well … It allows you to do some spectacular things because now you have a little depth at that position,” Sanders said.

“Boo is going to play corner this week as well; he’s going to play the slot as well. And don't forget, we had a youngster [Preston Ashley] who jumped in there and did some phenomenal things in the slot as well, and got his feet wet. So I'm happy with his productivity as well. He wasn't scared of the moment,” Sanders said.

Where his concerns lie with special teams

“Well, we almost broke one last week. I don't know if you saw it, but one block away from Boo bouncing outside, we just take care of that one guy; that's a touchdown. If you see it on tape that way, same thing with the kickoff return. We're just one guy here and there away from those types of returns. I'm more concerned about our coverage teams. We're going to do what we're going to do in return,” Sanders said.

“We're going to have some returns, but our coverage teams- just identifying and placing the right personnel where they need to be- it's vital. It's vital not only for us but for the kickers as well. This young man [Elliot Arnold] did a wonderful job, not only on field goals but kickoffs, and he got his swagger back. You know, after that first or second one, he started. You know, usually he was just running off the field like that,” Sanders said.

“But then once he kicked a couple, he was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I love it, man. That's one of my favorite young men, man. And he did a phenomenal job for us. He's the only one healthy right now, and he's gonna keep on doing it,” Sanders said.

If he’s concerned about having only one healthy kicker

McCallie's Brandon Mathurin (8) and Elliot Arnold (6) celebrate Arnold's goal against Christiana Brothers during the Division II Class AA State Soccer Championship game at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Thursday, May 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We never concern ourselves. We try to create the problem for our opponents. We don't really internalize the problems and bring it upon ourselves. We good. Don't forget about Mate [Damon Greaves]. Mate can do all things,” Sanders said.

The status of the Colorado Buffaloes’ injured players

“Yeah, a couple of them are. I can't really comment greatly on that until probably after tomorrow. You know, if I don't see them on grass tomorrow, it's going to be a problem. So we're not going to take them with us as well. But I got to see them work,” Sanders said.

Danny Scudero and Kam Perry’s status

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't know if Danny's going to be healthy this week. Kam definitely is going to be healthy. He's going to play; nothing happened to Kam. He's good. He's got to lock in a little more in understanding what we're trying to accomplish. But the kid can play the game. I mean, he makes plays in practice on a daily basis; love what he brings to the table. Just got to keep their energy up and keep that dog in the forefront of his mind because he is that,” Sanders said.

What he expects from his offensive line this week

“I'm expecting them to be who they are. They've been physical; they've been aggressive. We've gone over- what were we at? 101 yards last week? 180, a buck-80. So we're consistent with the running game, and we've got to continue that. The backs are doing a great job of finding it and hitting it. We're doing some great read options. Brennan is calling a phenomenal game, so I'm happy,” Sanders said.

“I'm happy with where we are. If we keep having that productivity from the run game, and we're protecting the heck out of the quarterback, we really are. So I love what they’re doing. I really do,” Sanders said.

His relationship with Joseph Williams and his family

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts following his touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Joseph is one of my favorites. I say that about all the kids, and they really are. Joseph's brother Evan, I was the guy on the list at his school. That when he got in trouble; he went to school with Bucky [Deion Sanders Jr.]. Evan was, I mean, he's off the chain. I mean, one of the best athletes I've seen. I don't know if he went on to college; he got in some trouble in life, but he corrected his life,” Sanders said.

“He's a good guy, so I've been knowing that family for quite a long time. So now here comes Joseph and he has that personality of his brother Evan, but Joseph is a big-time player. He really is. Yeah, he was injured, just getting back healthy, just getting back with his groove and understanding what we're trying to accomplish,” Sanders said.

“And if you ask Joseph, he's always open. And he was talking that talk when we played against Georgia Tech, and he was dead serious. And he was whooping the guy. We just couldn't get it to him the way he wanted to. So I love what he's accomplishing. Love who he's becoming as a man, not just a football player, but as a man,” Sanders said.

If he has any memories of playing his last MLB game in Chicago

“No, man, I don't remember. I don't remember yesterday, my man. What was it? Was it all right? Probably was. I don't even remember it. It was the White Sox? Is the White Sox?... Give me the Cubs stats. Don't give me the White Sox. I was better when we played against the Cubs … I was alright. I’m no Barry Bonds or anything like that. Ain’t no Ricky Henderson, who is my all-time favorite,” Sanders said.

Explaining his postgame press conference actions in Week 2

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When I come up here, I may prepare some things, and you [Curtis Snyder] do a great job of giving me bullet points, but I don't prepare what I'm really going to say to you. It's just by the grace of God. So when I come in and I'm hot, you don't understand where I had just come from. I had just come from addressing the team, and I lit them up. So I had to calm down, and the only way I know how to calm down is to pray in the spirit,” Sanders said.

“So you know, it's not a gimmick. That's not a, ‘Look at me.’ No, that's real. I mean, Bucky could show you tape when I go in the hospital and have surgeries. That's what I do, and I've done that everywhere I've been, and we got evidence, so there's no game; it's no gimmick. I love the Lord with all my heart, and I'm not scared to speak it in front of anybody, anywhere, at any time. But it's not a plan-type of thing. But God bless you as well,” Sanders said.

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