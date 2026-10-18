Colorado's Offensive Struggles Continue With Bewildering Statistic

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders entered Oct. 17 aiming to finally ignite their offense. Especialy coming off the bye week.

But fans who flocked inside Folsom Field saw the offensive output from the last three games. No. 11 Utah bottled the Buffaloes defense to jump ahead early with a 10-0 advantage before halftime.

Yet one bewildering stat surfaced before both teams headed to their locker rooms. Which shines a new light on Colorado's continuous offensive struggles.

Uncanny Stat Attached to Colorado During Utah Game

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's highest number of yards didn't come after handoffs. Or from the arm of quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Both the ground and air attack once again struggled to generate any offensive movement. But Colorado did pile its most yards here: penalties.

Once again, the yellow marker flew out multiple times on both offense and defense. But the Buffaloes at one point racked up 62 total yards in penalties, compared to their 42 offensive yards midway through the second quarter.

Now Colorado headed into halftime with 78 total yards through eight penalty markers. Meanwhile, the "Go-Go" offense mustered just 70 yards total. And that's not the only uncanny yet bewildering stat attached to Colorado in this week seven Big 12 Conference primetime showdown.

Utah Dominating in Multiple Stats Against Colorado

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) dives at Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah under the direction of its offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven has put together a solid start.

The Utes own the time of possession with holding the football for 22:03. Colorado has held the ball for only 7:57.

Utah racked up 19 total first downs, whereas Colorado mustered just three before halftime. Colorado gained 49 yards through the air while the ground game got shut down to just 21.

But outside of penalties, here's one more astonishing mark now linked to Colorado here. Utah had 28 different plays inside Buffaloes territory, coming away with the 13 points including quarterback Devon Dampier throwing the first touchdown of the game on his 8-yard pass. Colorado only crossed into Utah territory just once. The lone highlight so far became defensive lineman Dylan Manuel picking off a pass inside their own 5-yard line.

Colorado Can Try to Break One Mark

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and offensive lineman Jayven Richardson (75) following an injury during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miraculously, the Buffaloes only trail by 13 against a team that pummeled them 53-7 one year ago. Utah easily could've gone up by way more had it not been for Manuel's big takeaway.

So Colorado still has a chance to snap a notable mark in this game. And this stat surfaced during a chaotic day of upsets including the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish both going down on the same weekend.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes tight end Hunter Andrews (10) celebrates his touchdown with Utah Utes tight end Noah Bennee (89) in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah now presently owns the nation's longest winning streak at 11 straight victories. Indiana watched its nation-long 22-game winning roll evaporate at the hands of No. 4 Ohio State, as the No. 5 Hoosiers fell 19-15 in Bloomington.

Colorado can attempt to add to a zany weekend of stunning upsets. However, the Buffaloes must finally find a way to ignite their offense following one of the worst showings by any team with the ball this season.

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