Five Most Important Colorado Buffaloes Against Utah Utes

The Colorado Buffaloes took a needed breather during the weekend of Oct. 10. But the nation will see if that bye week became truly beneficial for a team riding a three-game losing streak.

Because No. 11 Utah now awaits this 2-3 bunch. The same Utes team coach Deion Sanders praised during his presser on Oct. 13 and anointed them as the "best team on our schedule."

But the most important Buffaloes for this Oct. 17 starts with an obvious choice who knows the Utes, followed by a few surprises.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here comes the game that can very well define Isaac Wilson's young career.

He already took a rough outing against the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech. Now the Utes become the second ranked foe he and the Buffaloes will face.

But again, he knows the personnel and defensive players on the other side so well as a past key scout team performer in 2025 with Utah.

Fans will watch closely if Wilson becomes cerebral enough to identify cracks in coach Morgan Scalley's defense, then take advantage. Or if Colorado fans will see a continuation of the Wilson they saw unraveling at the hands of the Red Raiders.

Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams has emerged as Colorado's most consistent offensive performer. This despite the abrupt quarterback change involving Wilson and Julian Lewis, plus this offense ranking 122nd overall.

Utah must prepare for a wideout who has caught 10 receptions or more the last two weeks. So Scalley and his deep defensive back room knows Williams is getting the football.

But Colorado needs him to set the tone then keep his foot on the gas pedal. Williams rises as the one most capable of exploiting this stacked Utah secondary.

He'll need to carry this receiving unit anyway, with fellow receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. banged up and fellow transfer wideout Danny Scudero not expected to join the Buffaloes in the huddle.

Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a coaching strategy to watch closely when Colorado is on defense: How Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven counters defensive lineman Santana Hopper.

Hopper single-handedly dominated against the Red Raiders, compiling 5.5 tackles for loss. The cat-quick Hopper exploded through gaps and kept a large Texas Tech offensive line on their toes.

McGiven is known to hit defenses with a high doseage of pre-snap motion, misdirection runs and a versatile mix of personnel groupings that'll keep defensive coordinator Chris Marve guessing. So Hopper's eyes up front becomes crucial here outside of his gap penetration.

Linebacker Liona Lefau

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By now the secret's out on linebacker Gideon Lampron, who has proven to be built for the Big 12 following his transfer from Bowling Green.

But Texas transfer at linebacker Liona Lefau needs a huge game here. With Utah more than likely aiming to run plays away from Lampron's side.

Lefau presents a high football IQ and is reliably effective as a downhill hitter in run support. But he looks more limited on the athletic side. So count on McGiven and Utah to try to expose his lapses in athleticism. He'll need to trust his eyes, brain and the defensive line to deliver his best game yet as a Buffalo.

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now comes the last Buffalo defender who's bound to be tested heavily throughout the evening.

As talented Thomas is, he's developed a penchant for holdings and pass interferences. Sanders even forced him to practice with mitts to prevent himself from becoming grabby with wideouts.

But Utah will go after him anyway. The Utes will force him to bite on the play action and get him to resort to grabbing cloth. This showdown rises as the perfect game for Thomas to play with more control and discipline.

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