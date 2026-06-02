Colorado Buffaloes Offer Underrated California Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes had one eye on landing a four-star 2027 recruit and another that identified a fast-riser for the 2029 class.

Defensive tackle from Denton, Texas Khyren Haywood represented the former, who listed Colorado in his final four. Except Haywood spurned the Buffaloes for Texas Tech in a stunner to start off June, as he previously never listed the Red Raiders in his short list of school options.

But a rising wide receiver represents the newest 2029 talent Colorado pursued on the same day it awaited Haywood's decision. One member of coach Deion Sanders' staff with Northern California ties also helped faciiitate this offer.

Daniel Blackwell Jr. Offered by Colorado Buffaloes.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Daniel Blackwell Jr. from Sacramento powerhouse Grant High School landed on the early Buffaloes' recruiting board. The incoming sophomore revealed his offer on the evening of June 1.

Coincidentally, the man he tagged in his offer happens to be a man with ties to the 916 region: New Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Marion left his post as head coach of Sacramento State to join Sanders' staff ahead of the 2026 season. Except the incoming Buffaloes play-caller still is very connected in the city he left for Boulder. Helping extend this offer is the proof.

Blackwell even lists coach Lem Adams in his post, who is a former Marion assistant with the Hornets in 2025 and has now landed at Bay Area institution Diablo Valley College in the junior college realm.

Daniel Blackwell Next Breakout Talent From Grant in Sacramento

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-0, 160-pounder is already a coveted targeted on the recruiting trail.

Southern University from the HBCU realm represents one of his offers. The local university Sacramento State also extended a four-year opportunity to him, with the Hornets now led by former San Jose State and Arizona running backs coach Alonzo Carter.

He's delivered a stout offseason period too in showcasing his versatility at different showcase camps. Blackwell earned the Most Valuable Player honor in Session II of the National Preps Showcase held in March 2026. He was the only 2029 talent to take home an MVP honor at the camp that drew out some of the best prospects in the Northern California region.

He's given Grant a sample of his stardom for down the road. Blackwell can stretch the field vertically and brings twitch on his routes. He already looks like an advanced separator on his routes. He'll give the two-time state champion Pacers a reason to open the offense downfield this fall.

How Daniel Blackwell Jr. Fits Colorado

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Blackwell looks like an immediate fit for this "Go-Go" offense, hence why Marion helps set up the relationship here. The "Go-Go" calls for more than elite perimeter speed. But also wideouts skilled to hit defenses with their releases to create spacing for the catch.

Landing Blackwell early can become a major start to the 2029 recruiting class. He's now the ninth different wideout Colorado offered for that class alongside 6-5, 200-pound wideout Austin Miller, who's another California talent out of Bellflower High in the Los Angeles region.

Colorado just needs to advance the relationship further with Blackwell to get him considering the Buffaloes down the road. That now includes getting him on campus especially in the fall.

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