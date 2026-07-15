Brennan Marion Drops Texas Longhorns Comparison That Should Excite Colorado Fans

New Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings more than Group of Five experience to Boulder. The prized hire via coach Deion Sanders adds past representation from the Texas Longhorns too.

Marion, though, already sees how one struggling Colorado unit looks "bigger" and "more physical" than the one he saw during his Austin run.

Brennan Marion Raves About this Colorado Position Group

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Marion's hire spoke to more than Colorado adding someone who could fix the running game and air attack with his "Go-Go" offense. But he brings a system that tweaks up the blocking schemes too.

The latter is needed greatly in Boulder, as the offensive line has become one of the main weaknesses in the Coach Prime era. But Marion tells The Athletic's Bruce Feldman that this 2026 Buffaloes unit looks better than the 2022 Texas offensive line.

"Our O-line is better than what we had at Texas other than we don’t have Kelvin Banks," Marion said, referencing the ninth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. "Offensive-line wise, we’re better than we were at Texas. We’re bigger. We’re more physical."

Yet that's not the only words that'll energize Colorado fans.

"This will be the best offensive line I've ever had," Marion boldly declared.

Colorado fans likely have waited years for a coach to drop that kind of statement. Marion just lit a new fire of energy among the fanbase. And when taking a deeper dive into this trench unit, there's definitely reason for optimism in the Rocky Mountains.

How Colorado Buffaloes May Have Fixed a Weakness

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado tried a past mix of landing high-profile tackle talent (former five-star tackle signing Jordan Seaton) to going after guys with more of a pass blocking acumen. Seaton since left for LSU, while Marion's presence plus two new offensive line coaches in Andre Gurode and Gunnar White have rearranged the line room.

The Buffaloes now landed former four-star Georgia signing Bo Hughley to start the trench turnaround. The 6-7 Hughley established himself as a bully toward defensive linemen equipped with a strong hand punch and turning to leverage and power to open running lanes. He played in a previous system at Athens where clearing the road at the line was a norm.

But the Buffaloes didn't just lean into going after past power conference talent. Incoming center Sean Kinney plowed the road for Lafayette and produced two straight 1,000-yard runners. He heads to Boulder with a chip on his shoulder after going under-recruited out of high school and the portal.

Right guard Jose Soto thrived under Marion at Sacramento State. The 6-3 native of Tulare, California didn't allow a sack during Big Sky play, which bodes well here as Soto knows the blocking verbiage of this offense. Soto also plowed the road for the Hornets to average 262.5 yards per game rushing wise.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado even lured in a past rival in Demetrius Hunter out of Houston, who's projected to start at center. He's started in 25 games the last two seasons, surrendering only two sacks in that span.

Sanders, Marion and the coaching staff went after more than trench talent who played in a national championship atmosphere. They mixed their approach with hunting down overlooked scrappers who can install a mean streak to this longtime weakness. Marion's words paint the picture that this trench crew will produce future NFL Draft talent, while getting Colorado back into a bowl game.

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