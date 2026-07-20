Colorado High-Profile NIL Addition Who Needs a Huge Fall Camp
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Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is the team’s highest-valued incoming transfer in terms of On3's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuations, and Moore's performance will have a direct impact on Colorado's offensive success.
Moore’s combination of experience, production, and NIL value reflects modern day college football and Colorado’s positively aggressive intentions to add the receiver to the team.
Why DeAndre Moore Jr. Was Worth the Investment
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. spent three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. He completed the 2025-26 season as the team’s second-leading receiver recording 77 catches, 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Moore is a former four-star recruit who possessed speed, route-running ability and reliable hands.
A big question surrounding NIL deals in college football is if a player should be valued so highly, adding potential pressure onto players and coaches making NIL decisions.
A NIL deal often reflects the player’s track record, production, marketability, and expected impact. Colorado wasn’t paying for potential. They knew exactly what they were doing and who they wanted, especially Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion who worked with Moore at Texas.
Both NIL and the transfer portal are hot topics in college sports and receive the most criticism. Sometimes the transfer portal works out and sometimes it doesn’t. Which case will Moore be for Colorado?
When it comes to NIL deals, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis has an estimated NIL valuation of $1 million, per Rivals. When it comes to the transfer guys, Moore has the highest valuation of $1 million.
With Marion having recruited Moore for Texas back in 2022, he knew what the receiver is all about, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes pursued him in the transfer portal. The commitment from Moore demonstrated that Colorado continues to be an attractive program despite a disappointing season last year.
What DeAndre Moore Jr. Means for Colorado’s Season
Colorado lost several key contributors to the transfer portal this past year including top wide receiver Omarion Miller. As for Moore, he has the opportunity to become one of his quarterback’s favorite targets almost immediately.
So many puzzle pieces seem to be fitting in nicely for the new Buffalo as he will once again be playing for Marion, whose offense is expected to be fast and up-tempo which is nothing new to Moore who’s versatility will help him along the way.
With Moore being a veteran now who also has a large NIL valuation, he’s going to need to have a great showing at training camp in order to have a shot at the starting receiver position.
In the past, Coach Prime has used the transfer portal to rebuild his roster. This year the program has focused on picking up experienced talent at the Power Four and Group of Six levels.
The standout receiver has a lot on his shoulders with high expectations surrounding him but he is a prime example of a team deciding to bring in a player with proven production.
NIL has completely changed the landscape of college football recruiting as well as the transfer portal. Coach Prime doesn’t seem shaken by it and seems to be encouraging the embrace of a new reality and investing in experienced players for immediate impact.
Moore’s valuation reflects his career thus farIf he has an impressive training camp and season as expected, his valuation will increase and he can easily become one of the Buffaloes top offensive playmakers in 2026.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23