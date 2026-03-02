Open Workout Culture in Southern California: Evaluation Notes from Bellflower High
Just outside of Los Angeles, at Bellflower High School, head coach Keith Miller hosted an open workout that drew athletes from across Southern California seeking additional development. The session was structured with offensive and defensive drill stations before concluding with live 1 on 1 competition. I attended without a roster sheet, without rankings, and without knowing any of the prospects beforehand. That environment forces evaluation to be rooted purely in traits, movement efficiency, competitiveness, and coachability.
Immediate Separation: A Prospect That Stood Out
Within minutes, one athlete separated himself from the group. Tall, long-framed, and rangy with fluid movement skills, he carried an upbeat presence that was noticeable before the football was even thrown his way. His energy was different. That athlete turned out to be 2029 wide receiver Austin Miller. Without context or prior knowledge, his physical profile and demeanor alone commanded attention.
Technical Polish Beyond His Class
For a 2029 prospect, early polish is uncommon, but Austin displayed it throughout positional drills. His releases were clean, his footwork efficient, and his hands consistently strong away from his frame. He tracked the ball naturally and did not drop a pass during the session. At the top of routes, there was no wasted motion. His body control was balanced, and his transitions were smooth. The mechanics looked coached, but more importantly, they looked internalized. He operated with a calm tempo that suggested comfort within the details of the position.
Competitive Period: 1 on 1 Dominance
When the workout transitioned to 1 on 1s, his performance elevated further. Defensive backs struggled to stay in phase as he created separation at the stem and maintained balance through contact. He finished plays confidently and consistently. He was not simply winning reps. He was controlling them. For a young receiver, the ability to separate, adjust to the football, and stay composed under competitive pressure is a strong indicator of long-term projection.
The Defining Trait: Attitude and Coachability
The most impressive element of the evening was not strictly physical. It was his attitude. Austin remained positive throughout the workout, encouraging other players and responding immediately to coaching points. His energy never dipped. He listened actively, applied corrections quickly, and uplifted teammates between reps. Coachability is a multiplier trait in long-term development, and it was evident throughout the session. Open workouts often reveal habits more than hype. On this night at Bellflower High, Austin Miller’s habits, demeanor, and technical foundation stood out as much as his physical tools.