Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to bounce back from an unfortunate loss where they nearly caused an upset against Utah. The team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Colorado fell to the Utes 27-24 as their next opponent, Oklahoma State, is coming off of a 35-32 loss to Houston.

Despite Colorado’s competitive performance against Utah, the Buffaloes will face another difficult challenge in their next away game. The Cowboys enter this matchup with a 4-2 record while Colorado sits at 2-4. Oklahoma State are favored heading into the Big 12 contest, but the Buffaloes once again have the opportunity to make the game more competitive than betting odds state.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a time out called in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds

According to the latest FanDuel odds, Oklahoma State is favored over Colorado, with the Cowboys holding a significant advantage on the spread and the moneyline as well. The Over/Under also presents an interesting angle for a matchup between two programs coming off high-scoring games.

Spread: Colorado +13.5 (-105); Oklahoma State -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Colorado +450; Oklahoma State -630

Over/Under: 55.5 points

This spread makes Oklahoma State a two-touchdown favorite at home. In order for Colorado to cover the spread, they would need to win outright or lose by 13 points or fewer. Oklahoma State would need to win by at least 14 points to cover its -13.5 line.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) reacts after a touchdown reception during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moneyline illustrates the challenge that is currently facing the Buffaloes. Colorado is listed at +450 and Oklahoma State is at -630.

The points total is set at 55.5 points, with bettors choosing whether the teams will combine for at least 56 points or finish with 55 or fewer. Colorado scored 24 points against Utah while Oklahoma State racked up 32 points against Houston. Both offenses have shown that they have the capabilities to produce points, although turnovers and defensive stops could determine whether or not the game goes over or under the total.

Another Upset Could Be on The Horizon

Colorado’s performance against Utah provides some encouragement heading into this upcoming matchup. The Buffaloes remained competitive throughout the game prior to falling by three points. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, but he ended up throwing two interceptions as well. Limiting those mistakes will be vital when taking on Oklahoma State.

If Colorado wants to pull off an upset, the team will need to find pure, complete consistency om offense and avoid giving the Cowboys any extra possessions. Wilson has shown the ability to move the ball through the air, but Colorado must turn those types of opportunities into points while protecting the football. Sustaining drives and converting third downs will most definitely help keep Oklahoma State’s offense on the sideline.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) makes a touchdown reception as Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (5) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys on the other hand, have demonstrated their offensive potential this season, including in their 32-point performance against Houston. Even though Oklahoma State came up short in that game, its ability to score makes it a difficult opponent for a Colorado defense that is going to need to prevent explosive plays and prevent the cowboys from building not only momentum early on, but an early lead.

Oklahoma State’s loss to Houston brings up the idea that the Cowboys are in fact beatable. The close game that Colorado kept up against Utah, shows that they can be an intimidating, threatening, team that holds a great amount of potential and talent. The Buffaloes will need to take advantage of any mistakes and capitalize on scoring opportunities to remain within striking distance. If they can keep the game close into the second half, just as they did against the Utes, the pressure could shift toward the home team.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Elliott Arnold (46) kicks a successful field goal in the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The betting line indicates that Oklahoma State is expected to win comfortably, but Colorado’s narrow loss to Utah indicates the Buffaloes could be more competitive than their record may suggest. Covering the spread is a more attainable goal than winning outright, although an upset cannot be ruled out if Colorado makes more improvements and plays a cleaner game on both sides of the ball.

Ultimately, the Buffaloes’ chances will depend on Colorado’s play-calling and Wilson’s decision-making. It will also depend on Colorado’s defense’s ability to contain Oklahoma State and whether or not Colorado can finish drives. The Cowboys enter as the clear betting favorite, but Colorado is in a spot for the second straight time where they have the opportunity to surprise everyone and challenge a favored team.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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