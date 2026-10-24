Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Final Preview and Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to end their four-game losing streak as they go on the road again to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Both teams are coming off of losses in close games to Utah and Houston, respectively.

Colorado has shown flashes of improvement despite recent struggles especially on defense. The Buffaloes have simply struggled to put together four complete quarters and their consistency on offense continues to be a major concern. Going up against an Oklahoma State team that is averaging more than 37 points per game, Colorado will need to turn the encouraging moments from their performance against Utah, into a complete, successful game in order to pull off an upset.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Preview

Colorado is entering this upcoming matchup with a 2-4 overall record and an 0-3 mark in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes have lost four consecutive games since their season-opening stretch but their narrow defeat against Utah offered reasons for hope. After falling behind by 13 points, Colorado rallied in the third quarter and were able to put themselves in position to compete against a top-ranked team.

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson was a major part of that comeback having thrown for 256 yards and two touchdowns against the Utes. While his two interceptions hurt their chances a win, he has shown the ability to make plays through the air, and protecting the football will be essential when facing this Cowboy defense.

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams could be one of Colorado’s most important components to the Buffaloes offense. He enters this game with 508 receiving yards and five touchdowns which makes him a top target for Wilson. In order for him to be utilized properly, Colorado will need to find ways to get Williams involved early while establishing enough of a running game to keep the Oklahoma defense from focusing solely on the pass.

The Cowboys have struggled defensively at certain time throughout the season and have allowed 358.2 yards per game. Houston demonstrated those vulnerabilities while they were able to achieve 505 yards on offense in their 35-32 victory. That performance should give Colorado confidence that opportunities will become available if Wilson makes smart decisions in addition to the offensive line giving him time to operate.

Oklahoma State is entering the game 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Cowboys have one of the most productive offenses in the country and are averaging 517.7 yards and 37.2 points per game. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns as his running back Caleb Hawkins remains as a productive rushing option.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mestemaker threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against Houston which demonstrated how dangerous he can be. Colorado’s secondary will have to limit explosive plays and prevent the Cowboys from moving the ball downfield. Generating pressure on Mestemaker without leaving receivers open will be one of Colorado’s greatest challenges defensively.

Against Utah, the Buffaloes recorded nine tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and eight quarterback hurries. Colorado also held the Utes to 131 rushing yards and even prevented them from scoring a rushing touchdown. If the Buffaloes can maintain that level of physically while forcing Oklahoma State into difficult third-down situations, they could really create a challenge for the Cowboys.

This matchup offers a unique environment as Oklahoma State will be hosting its annual Homecoming celebration in a sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Final Prediction

Oklahoma State 31, Colorado 20

Oklahoma State has the advantage entering this matchup. The Cowboys have been considerably more productive on offense and possess a dangerous passing attack. On top of that, they’ll have the benefit of playing at home as well. Colorado’s four-game losing streak and lack of positive consistency is what makes this a difficult matchup for the Buffaloes.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s performance against Utah though, provided glimpses of impressive plays and fight. It proved that Colorado should not be written off completely.

For Colorado to have a realistic chance of winning, Wilson must protect the football. The offense absolutely needs to capitalize on scoring opportunities as well as the defense needing to find a way to disrupt the rhythm that Mestemaker gets into. The Buffaloes also need to avoid falling behind early on as they would be allowing Oklahoma State to lean on its explosive offense and put more pressure on Colorado’s passing game.

The Cowboys’ offensive firepower and home-field advantage is what makes them the safer pick. On the other hand, Colorado is fully capable of keeping the game competitive. In order to do that, they would need top make sure their defenders deliver a strong, aggressive performance and the team as a whole will need to eliminate the mistakes they have let happen.

Oklahoma State’s ability to generate big plays that advance them throughout a drive, is intriguing to believe in but Colorado might just surprise them. The Buffaloes have struggled but if they can demonstrate more frequent offensive consistency and better ball security, then they could really give the Cowboys a run for their money.



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