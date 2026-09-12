One Colorado Player Who Needs Bigger Role to Avoid Future Transfer Questions

The Colorado Buffaloes’ receiving game was stagnant against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 1. Until a final drive that saw quarterback Julian Lewis throw for 59 yards and a touchdown, he’d only compiled 65 passing yards on the night.

Only four wide receivers caught passes on the night, leaving fans to wonder if more could’ve gotten involved. One such receiver is former blue-chip recruit Quanell Farrakhan Jr., who has still only caught one pass in his Colorado career.

Quanell Farrakhan Jr.’s Colorado Buffaloes Career

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Farrakhan arrived at Colorado as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and he carried high expectations into Boulder with him. However, he struggled to emerge despite a lackluster receiving room.

The Buffaloes finished fourth-to-last in the Big 12 in receiving yards, yet Farrakhan was only able to record one catch for 17 yards and no touchdowns.

He was featured on punt return, but still couldn’t find a role in the offense.

He elected to return to Colorado for the 2026 season, but had a slow offseason. Former Buffs receivers coach Jason Phillips commented on Farrakhan’s work in spring camp, still hoping to see more.

“[I’ve seen] the same Quanell,” said Phillips in his March 24 presser. “He’s got to continue to work on his game and get better; he has to take coaching, apply the coaching and apply the technical stuff we’re teaching here and become the player we expect him to be.”

Farrakhan still failed to make an impact in the season opener against the Yellow Jackets, neither on special teams or in the offense.

How Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Can Help the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.(14) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Farrakhan’s struggles continue, the Buffaloes may have real transfer concerns on their hands with him. It would be a shame to see such a highly-touted recruit flame out in the black and gold, so the Buffaloes are likely still looking for ways to implement him.

The easiest way for him to find a role would likely be back on special teams. Farrakhan wasn’t very consistent in that role, but he showed flashes of brilliance. That included a season-long 19-yard return.

If Colorado can get Farrakhan implemented in a special teams unit that struggled in Week 1, he could begin building towards a larger role while giving that group a new look.

How Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Can Step Up in Week 2

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no better opportunity to re-implement him than the Buffaloes’ tune-up game against the Weber State Wildcats in Week 2. The Buffs’ FCS opponent has gone 4-8 over the past two seasons in the Big Sky and has already picked up a loss this season to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Buffaloes should have the opportunity to experiment with personnel in this game, and implementing Farrakhan on special teams and potentially the offense could be in the cards.

Coach Deion Sanders said during his weekly press conference heading into the home opener vs. Wildcats that the primary cause of the issues on special teams in Week 1 stemmed from decisions in personnel.

"I'm not concerned about those issues. The reason: because that's an easy fix with personnel," Sanders said. "Some things are schematic. That wasn't schematic. That was personnel. We fixed it with personnel already. Hopefully, you see the results this weekend."

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