Colorado Buffaloes Player Dismissals Confirmed Before Texas Tech
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Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders alluded to making a few roster changes after the team lost to Northwestern on the road, and "Coach Prime" has officially dismissed multiple players from Colorado's team.
According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, the Buffaloes dismissed defensive backs Jah Jah Boyd, Justin Eaglin, and Paul Omodia before Saturday's matchup with No. 12 Texas Tech at Folsom Field. Boyd, Eaglin, and Omodia all joined the program as transfers ahead of the 2026 season, but they are now no longer a part of the team.
The player profiles of Boyd, Eaglin, and Omodia are no longer on the Colorado Athletics website.
The departures of the three defensive backs is a clear example of "Coach Prime" putting his foot down, especially when considering Colorado's depth at the position.
Defensive backs like Makari Vickers and Jason Stokes Jr. are expected to be out with injuries against Texas Tech leaving the Buffaloes relatively thin in the secondary. Experienced starters like Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, and Naeten Mitchell are expected to be available for the Buffs, but what will Colorado's bench look like?
While the blows to the secondary certainly hurt Colorado, the Sanders and company have received some good news on the defensive line. With Buffaloes like Santana Hopper and Samu Taumanupepe as probable, Colorado should have less concerns on the defensive line rotation. However, the potential absence of Lamont Lester Jr., the team-leader with four sacks, is a blow to the Buffs' chances of pulling off an upset over the Red Raiders.
Colorado Buffaloes Availability Report
OUT
Makari Vickers, defensive back
Jason Stokes Jr., defensive back
Danny Scudero, wide receiver
Braylon Edwards, defensive back
Preston Ashley, cornerback
Zach Atkins, tight end
DOUBTFUL
Lamont Lester Jr., defensive lineman
QUESTIONABLE
Charlie Williams, tight end
PROBABLE
DeAndre Moore Jr., wide receiver
Quentin Gibson, wide receiver
Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman
Leon Bell, offensive lineman
Samu Taumanupepe, defensive lineman
Yamil Talib, defensive lineman
Santana Hopper, defensive lineman
Deion Sanders on Colorado's Dismissals
Sanders mentioned back in September that changes to the roster were coming, but he did not reveal which players would be leaving the Buffaloes at that point. The Colorado coach did explain some of the context behind his decision, however.
"It's never one," Sanders said when asked about the moments that led up to the dismissals in late September. "Those guys could tell you, I'm the most loving and giving and forgiving man you could ever meet. But when you start being conduct detrimental to the team, that will set us back in things that you're doing that you don't care about the team. You care about you."
"I have a problem with that, and a year ago, I didn't put my foot down in it enough. It lingered a little bit, now, then it imploded. I'm not doing that. I'm not doing that anymore," said Sanders.
In the 2025 season, Colorado finished 3-9, and Sanders ultimately overhauled the roster. Sitting at 2-2 in the first four games of the season, which direction will the Buffaloes go in 2026? Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country if not the Big 12, but can Colorado stay competitive at home?
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.