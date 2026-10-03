Colorado Buffaloes Player Dismissals Confirmed Before Texas Tech

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders alluded to making a few roster changes after the team lost to Northwestern on the road, and "Coach Prime" has officially dismissed multiple players from Colorado's team.

According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, the Buffaloes dismissed defensive backs Jah Jah Boyd, Justin Eaglin, and Paul Omodia before Saturday's matchup with No. 12 Texas Tech at Folsom Field. Boyd, Eaglin, and Omodia all joined the program as transfers ahead of the 2026 season, but they are now no longer a part of the team.

The player profiles of Boyd, Eaglin, and Omodia are no longer on the Colorado Athletics website.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) reacts in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The departures of the three defensive backs is a clear example of "Coach Prime" putting his foot down, especially when considering Colorado's depth at the position.

Defensive backs like Makari Vickers and Jason Stokes Jr. are expected to be out with injuries against Texas Tech leaving the Buffaloes relatively thin in the secondary. Experienced starters like Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, and Naeten Mitchell are expected to be available for the Buffs, but what will Colorado's bench look like?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) attempts to make a catch over James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the blows to the secondary certainly hurt Colorado, the Sanders and company have received some good news on the defensive line. With Buffaloes like Santana Hopper and Samu Taumanupepe as probable, Colorado should have less concerns on the defensive line rotation. However, the potential absence of Lamont Lester Jr., the team-leader with four sacks, is a blow to the Buffs' chances of pulling off an upset over the Red Raiders.

Colorado Buffaloes Availability Report

OUT

Makari Vickers, defensive back

Jason Stokes Jr., defensive back

Danny Scudero, wide receiver

Braylon Edwards, defensive back

Preston Ashley, cornerback

Zach Atkins, tight end

DOUBTFUL

Lamont Lester Jr., defensive lineman

QUESTIONABLE

Charlie Williams, tight end

PROBABLE

DeAndre Moore Jr., wide receiver

Quentin Gibson, wide receiver

Vili Taufatofua, defensive lineman

Leon Bell, offensive lineman

Samu Taumanupepe, defensive lineman

Yamil Talib, defensive lineman

Santana Hopper, defensive lineman

Deion Sanders on Colorado's Dismissals

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders mentioned back in September that changes to the roster were coming, but he did not reveal which players would be leaving the Buffaloes at that point. The Colorado coach did explain some of the context behind his decision, however.

"It's never one," Sanders said when asked about the moments that led up to the dismissals in late September. "Those guys could tell you, I'm the most loving and giving and forgiving man you could ever meet. But when you start being conduct detrimental to the team, that will set us back in things that you're doing that you don't care about the team. You care about you."

"I have a problem with that, and a year ago, I didn't put my foot down in it enough. It lingered a little bit, now, then it imploded. I'm not doing that. I'm not doing that anymore," said Sanders.

In the 2025 season, Colorado finished 3-9, and Sanders ultimately overhauled the roster. Sitting at 2-2 in the first four games of the season, which direction will the Buffaloes go in 2026? Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country if not the Big 12, but can Colorado stay competitive at home?

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