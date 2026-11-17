The Colorado Buffaloes have gone through ebbs and flows throughout the 2026 season. But they’ve seemingly dug themselves out of the hole they’d dug through nine games with an upset win over the No. 14 Houston Cougars.

The win saw the Buffaloes play the most complete game of football they’ve played all season, a stark contrast to their six losses. These were the three key differences in Colorado’s performance that allowed it to close out the upset.

Proper utilization of the run game

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) slips the tackle of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have leaned on the run game far more heavily this season than ever before in the Coach Prime era. But the way they’ve utilized the run game has been a major determining factor in the outcome of their games.

At times, Colorado has been too reliant on one running back despite poor averages, and other times it has refused to ride the hot hand when it emerges. On Saturday, Colorado perfectly utilized its running back room. It used four different running backs, and they combined for 30 carries, 230 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

But they also rode the hot hand when it emerged, and that came by way of senior back Richard Young. He racked up 21 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns for an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Colorado utilized him heavily, but also changed the pace with its other backs to keep Houston guessing.

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The secondary held its own

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the difference that caused the biggest shift was the Buffaloes’ secondary and how it held its own against a tough Houston receiver core. Although Cougars tight end Patrick Overmyer went for 116 yards and a touchdown, the Buffaloes eliminated their deep threat in wide receiver Amare Thomas. He only tallied 66 yards on the night, and although he broke free for a touchdown, he’s a guy who can break through for double that yardage total on any given night.

The Buffs’ secondary has struggled throughout the season and been their undoing more than once. They have given up 246.5 passing yards per game this season, which puts them in the bottom five of the Big 12. But off the back of a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week performance by safety Randon Fontenette and a huge interception by cornerback Boo Carter, Colorado’s secondary shut down a prolific passing offense.

No true offensive droughts

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But looking back at the offense as a whole, Colorado has been seeking a game in which it scores in all four quarters since its Week 2 win over the Weber State Wildcats. Although that didn’t take place in this game either, it was the closest Colorado has come since that game.

The Buffaloes scored their first touchdown less than six minutes into the second quarter, and didn’t slow down from that point forward. The offense found a consistency that it hadn’t since that Weber State game, and while that was largely due to the run game, the offensive script was one that Colorado can now be confident in down the stretch.

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