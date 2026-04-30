Colorado Quarterback Commit Andre Adams Already Recruiting Top Talent

The Colorado Buffaloes are fully locked in on the 2026 season ahead, but behind the scenes, the next wave in Boulder is already starting to take shape.

Andre Adams looks to a video of his announcement on ESPN where he confirmed his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Class of 2027 four-star quarterback commit Andre Adams is doing more than just planning his own path. He’s already thinking about who’s going to be joining him in and coach Deion Sanders.

In a recent conversation with Josh Newberg during the Rivals camp stop in Nashville, Adams opened up about the players he’s targeting to bring with him to Boulder as part of Colorado’s next wave of talent.

Building Toward The Future

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Adams' sit-down with Newberg, he didn’t hesitate when asked who he’d like to see join him in Boulder.

“My guy Colt, committed to Bama right now,” Adams said, referencing the 6-6 four-star tight end Colt Lupris, who is currently committed to Alabama.

“Got some receivers, two Jadens.”

Those receivers include three-star wideout Jaden Baldwin and four-star playmaker Jaiden Kelly-Murray, both players who could add explosiveness to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system, which favors playmakers who can operate in space.

Adams also hinted at offensive line targets, showing he’s already thinking beyond skill positions and toward building a complete unit around him.

Four-star QB and Colorado commit Andre Adams spoke to @josh_newberg about the players he wants to bring to Boulder with him 👀



- four-star TE and Alabama commit Colt Lupris

- three-star WR Jaden Baldwin

- four-star WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray pic.twitter.com/CGxAtgAzBA — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) April 28, 2026

Embracing the Role

Andre Adams announces his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that he’s committed, Adams seems to understand all that comes with the position.

Newberg pointed out that as a quarterback commit, he becomes the foundation of the class. The player others in the class look to when making their final decision on where to go. Adams didn’t seem to shy away from the idea of that responsibility at all.

“I do, I’m gonna make it happen though,” Adams said. “I’m gonna make it.”

It’s the kind of mindset Colorado has leaned into under Deion Sanders, where recruiting can be player-driven.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buff's former legendary quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, set that framework in a very public way back in 2024. When wide receiver LaJohntay Wester entered the transfer portal, Sanders took to social media with a direct message calling for him to come to Boulder. Wester eventually landed in Boulder, and the connection translated on the field as the two became one of Colorado’s most productive duos in school history, linking up for 10 touchdowns and 931 receiving yards before they both moved on to the NFL.

Now, Adams is taking a similar approach, not just talking about the future, but actively trying to shape it by naming the players he wants alongside him.

The Next Wave in Boulder

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Julian "JuJu" Lewis represents the current guard at quarterback, the Buffs' future is already being built. That’s the reality of college football today, but Colorado and “Coach Prime” are embracing that evolution as much as anyone.

What stands out about Adams isn’t just his ability as a prospect but his immediate willingness to take ownership of the class around him, showing a level of buy-in that’s rare in today’s recruiting landscape.

If Adams is able to follow through on his efforts, it would directly impact how Colorado builds its roster over the next few cycles. Not just by adding talent, but by adding players who fit together within the system and the identity of the program.

In today’s world of college football, where recruiting momentum can shape entire classes, that kind of leadership from a young quarterback commit can make a massive difference long before he enrolls at Colorado.

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