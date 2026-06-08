Three Keys That Explain Colorado's Recruiting Momentum

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have built a successful 2027 recruiting class that ranks third-best in the Big 12 according to Rivals.

There have been three major keys to their recruiting success through the first week of June that have led to the success they’ve experienced.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ success with blue-chip recruits

Kenny Adams sits next to Andre Adams and Sheena Adams during a ceremony announcing Andre AdamÕs commitment to the University of Colorado at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Buffaloes don’t quite have the volume of some of the other programs atop the Big 12, they have had consistent success with big-name prospects. The Buffaloes are tied for fourth place in the Big 12 in total recruits, but Colorado has the second-most blue-chip commitments according to Rivals.

Colorado’s success with blue-chip prospects has been conveniently timed as well. The fact that Colorado has pulled in four such prospects by June gives the Buffaloes a great base to build the rest of the class upon while there is still a large number of recruits on the table.

Colorado has also reaped the benefits of its first blue-chip recruit being at the most important position. Since four-star quarterback Andre Adams announced his commitment to Colorado on the Pat McAfee show on April 14, he has been actively recruiting his peers to Boulder. One such instance is four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, whom Adams named to his CU dream team promptly after committing to the Buffaloes.

The impact of official visits to Boulder

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Another factor that has played into the Buffs’ hands is the impact that official visits have had on recruits. Colorado has put together two major recruiting weekends, first during the weekend of May 15, and then on the weekend of June 6. The Buffaloes hosted a large number of recruits on official visits across those two weekends, and reaped the rewards in the form of commitments shortly after, per 247Sports.

Examples of players who visited during that stretch and committed shortly after include four-star offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones, four-star safety/quarterback Gabe Jenkins, three-star edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis and three-star safety Samari Howard, per Rivals.

This bodes incredibly well for the rest of Colorado’s 2027 recruiting process, as Coach Prime has seemingly revived the official visit in Boulder. The same method was successful for legendary Colorado coach Bill McCartney in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

“If we can get them to Boulder, we can get them,” said McCartney in ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary: The Gospel According to Mac. “...I can sell Boulder over Lincoln, [Nebraska]. If you get the same kid in here, I can show him Boulder, and he’ll never go to Lincoln.”

That mindset was what allowed McCartney to lead the Buffaloes to a 1990 National Championship title. If that goal is something Coach Prime hopes to achieve in his tenure, he’ll have to take on the same mentality. The Buffs’ work this offseason is evidence that he’s done just that.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ focus on offensive recruiting

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final key has been how aggressively the Buffaloes have built their 2027 offense. Colorado struggled to find offensive talent in 2025 when it relied on the transfer portal to do so. After that experience, it is evident that Sanders and company have taken a recruiting-first approach to that side of the ball.

Colorado has built out a strong offensive line of the future and is beginning to stack up weapons around Adams. If Colorado can add to the strong foundation it has laid on offense, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion should have plenty of weapons to develop after the coming season.

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